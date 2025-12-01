Pergear’s Fast New 50mm f/1.2 APS-C Lens Costs Under $100

Split image: On the left, a close-up of a Pergear camera lens with visible markings. On the right, a vintage-style camera with a wood grip rests on a closed book, under soft natural light.

Fast prime lenses don’t need to break the bank. Pergear has announced a new 50mm f/1.2 manual-focus prime lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, priced under $100.

The $99 Pergear 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens is available for Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds mounts, and comes in retro-inspired black or silver finishes. To achieve its aggressive price point, the fast prime lens eschews autofocus, opting instead for a manual focus-only design.

A marketing image for a compact retro camera lens features product details on the left with a photo of a camera lens, and a vibrant close-up of pink flowers with green leaves on the right.
The design of the Pergear 50mm f/1.2 lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras is based on Nikon’s 1981 classic, the AI-S 50mm f/1.2 for 35mm film cameras.

“Step into a world of creative control with the Pergear 50mm f/1.2 — a lens that blends legendary optical heritage with contemporary performance,” Pergear explains. “Inspired by classic 1980s designs yet engineered for today’s mirrorless cameras, this manual focus prime delivers breathtaking f/1.2 bokeh, intuitive tactile controls, and stunning low-light capability in a compact, travel-ready package.”

Two photos of a young woman outdoors are shown on either side of a 75mm Pergear portrait lens. Text above highlights the lens's features for portraits, street photography, and close-up image clarity.

The lens includes seven elements arranged across five groups and has an 11-bladed rounded aperture. Pergear promises smooth, creamy bokeh and “clean, vivid” images. The lens includes a manual aperture control ring as well, which can be de-clicked for smooth, silent aperture adjustments. The lens features fluorescent coating on its distance markers and apertures as well, making it easier for photographers to adjust settings in the dark.

Two Pergear 50mm F1.2 camera lenses are displayed against a black background, showing detailed focus, aperture markings, and brand logos in green and white lettering.
The Pergear 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens has fluorescent markings so it is easier to use in dim lighting conditions, a situation in which a fast f/1.2 aperture thrives.

The compact lens, which bears more than a striking resemblance to Nikon’s legendary AI-S 50mm f/1.2 lens from the 1980s, weighs approximately 360 grams (12.7 ounces) and is 61 millimeters (2.4 inches) long. The lens appears to accept 52mm or 55mm front filters, although Pergear does not specify. The manual focus lens can focus as closely as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet).

A young woman in a light grey top and polka dot skirt poses outdoors in three settings: standing, sitting on grass, and sitting on a red soda barrel holding a drink, surrounded by greenery.

Pricing and Availability

 The Pergear 50mm f/1.2 APS-C manual focus lens is available now for $99. The lens comes in black and silver colorways and is available for Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds mounts.

Pergear’s new 50mm f/1.2 lens for APS-C cameras competes directly against other affordable fast 50mm lenses, including the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 that is $87.20 for Cyber Monday, and regularly priced at $109. There is also the high-end Artra Lab Nocty-Nonikkor 50mm f/1.2 lens, which is a full-frame $550 fast manual focus prime also available for Fujifilm X mount.

Image credits: Pergear

