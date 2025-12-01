Pergear’s Fast New 50mm f/1.2 APS-C Lens Costs Under $100

Fast prime lenses don’t need to break the bank. Pergear has announced a new 50mm f/1.2 manual-focus prime lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, priced under $100.

The $99 Pergear 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens is available for Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds mounts, and comes in retro-inspired black or silver finishes. To achieve its aggressive price point, the fast prime lens eschews autofocus, opting instead for a manual focus-only design.

“Step into a world of creative control with the Pergear 50mm f/1.2 — a lens that blends legendary optical heritage with contemporary performance,” Pergear explains. “Inspired by classic 1980s designs yet engineered for today’s mirrorless cameras, this manual focus prime delivers breathtaking f/1.2 bokeh, intuitive tactile controls, and stunning low-light capability in a compact, travel-ready package.”

The lens includes seven elements arranged across five groups and has an 11-bladed rounded aperture. Pergear promises smooth, creamy bokeh and “clean, vivid” images. The lens includes a manual aperture control ring as well, which can be de-clicked for smooth, silent aperture adjustments. The lens features fluorescent coating on its distance markers and apertures as well, making it easier for photographers to adjust settings in the dark.

The compact lens, which bears more than a striking resemblance to Nikon’s legendary AI-S 50mm f/1.2 lens from the 1980s, weighs approximately 360 grams (12.7 ounces) and is 61 millimeters (2.4 inches) long. The lens appears to accept 52mm or 55mm front filters, although Pergear does not specify. The manual focus lens can focus as closely as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet).

Pricing and Availability

The Pergear 50mm f/1.2 APS-C manual focus lens is available now for $99. The lens comes in black and silver colorways and is available for Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds mounts.

Pergear’s new 50mm f/1.2 lens for APS-C cameras competes directly against other affordable fast 50mm lenses, including the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 that is $87.20 for Cyber Monday, and regularly priced at $109. There is also the high-end Artra Lab Nocty-Nonikkor 50mm f/1.2 lens, which is a full-frame $550 fast manual focus prime also available for Fujifilm X mount.

Image credits: Pergear