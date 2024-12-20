New York Times Picks Its Favorite Photos of 2024

Matt Growcoot
A mechanical excavator arm amidst flying debris and foliage, silhouetted against a sunlit backdrop. Sun rays filter through a lattice roof structure, creating a dramatic contrast between light and shadow.
Toretsk, Ukraine, July 13
An artillery unit of Ukraine’s 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade firing a howitzer at Russian troops trying to capture the eastern city, which had been under relentless assault. | Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

The New York Times has shared its photos of the year for 2024; an extraordinary year that saw presidential assassination attempts, authoritarian regimes fall in the Middle East, and a French Olympics.

The newspaper of record has published 2024: The Year in Pictures and shared a selection with PetaPixel. This year saw one of NYT’s photographers, Doug Mills, become part of the narrative himself after he was in front of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania when shots rang out. Mills somehow captured bullets whizzing past the President-elect’s head, later described as a “one-in-a-million” photo.

A person wearing a red cap stands behind a podium with a sign that reads "TEXT PENNSYLVANIA TO 88022" and "TRUMP MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 2024," gesturing with one hand. The background is a clear blue sky.
Butler, Pa., July 13
A bullet streaked past former President Donald J. Trump’s head during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally. | Doug Mills/The New York Times
A group of security personnel surrounds a man in a suit as he gestures with his arm raised. They appear to be escorting him onstage with a backdrop of a blue sky and red signage partially visible.
Butler, Pa., July 13
With a bloodied face and ear, Donald J. Trump pumped his fist in a defiant gesture to the crowd as he was escorted offstage by Secret Service agents after the attempt on his life. | Doug Mills/The New York Times

Much of the world watched on in horror as Israel’s invasion of Gaza in its pursuit of Hamas caused death and injury as demonstrated by Samar Abu Elouf’s photo of a nine-year-old girl whose leg was amputated. Similarly in Ukraine, Russia’s invasion continued: NYT photographer Tyler Hicks captured an artillery unit firing a howitzer at Russian troops.

A young girl with an artificial leg sits in a toy car on a tiled surface, illuminated by warm sunlight. Her expression is contemplative, and a shadow is cast on the wall behind her.
From the project “Out of Gaza”
Israel’s invasion and bombardment of Gaza left many with life-changing injuries. Some made it out for treatment. They include Nusaiba Kleib, 9, whose leg was amputated. | Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Times

Away from death and destruction, the Paris Olympics was an opportunity for photographers to take golden shots in the City of Light. Photographer Chang W. Lee’s fascinating photo essay shone a light on a doctor in Mongolia whose mode of transport was sometimes a reindeer.

A person wearing a blue outfit rides a reindeer through a grassy, hilly landscape. The background features dramatic, cloudy skies with a warm glow from the setting sun.
East Taiga, Mongolia, May 30
Shurentsetseg Ganbold, a health worker, treats semi-nomadic reindeer herders who follow their herd wherever it roams. She travels for hours to meet them where they are, and when no horses are available she rides a reindeer. | Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
A crowded outdoor volleyball event takes place at night with the Eiffel Tower illuminated in the background. Stadium lights shine brightly on the court as the sky is painted with deep shades of dusk. Spectators fill the stands around the sandy court.
Paris, Aug. 9
At the Paris Olympics, iconic landmarks provided a backdrop for many events. Switzerland’s win over Australia for the bronze in women’s beach volleyball played out at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. | Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times
Night view of a lit-up cathedral by a river, with light beams radiating from the building. A boat cruises on the river, and a crane is visible in the background. People are walking along the riverside.
Paris, Dec. 6
Five years after a fire devoured its roof and nearly collapsed its walls, Notre-Dame Cathedral reopened with the clanging of its centuries-old bell. It was an emotional rebirth for one of the world’s most recognized monuments. | Dmitry Kostyukov for The New York Times
A woman speaks passionately at a podium on a stage adorned with American flags. The focus is on a young girl with braided hair watching the speaker intently from the audience.
Chicago, Aug. 22
Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party’s nomination four weeks after President Biden dropped out of the race, capping a Democratic convention unlike any in modern history. Her great-niece, Amara Ajagu, watched her from below. | Todd Heisler/The New York Times
Models with voluminous hairstyles and bold makeup stand backstage. One wears a red sweater and brown skirt, others in dark attire. The scene is lively, highlighting creative fashion choices and energetic preparation for a show.
Manhattan, Feb. 2
Marc Jacobs brought the living paper-doll look to the runway before Fashion Month kicked off. Models arrived seven hours early to get ready, and a team of 50 dressers helped them into the show’s 47 looks. | Simbarashe Cha/The New York Times
A group of people gather outdoors at dusk, some standing on cars. A man waves a large flag with red stars and green and white stripes. A monument is visible in the background. The scene is lively and crowded.
Damascus, Syria, Dec. 9
Thousands of people celebrated in Umayyad Square, in the center of the capital, after rebels ended Bashar al-Assad’s long and brutal reign and took control of the country. | Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

You can see the complete review of The Times’s 2024 in pictures here.

