New York Times Picks Its Favorite Photos of 2024

The New York Times has shared its photos of the year for 2024; an extraordinary year that saw presidential assassination attempts, authoritarian regimes fall in the Middle East, and a French Olympics.

The newspaper of record has published 2024: The Year in Pictures and shared a selection with PetaPixel. This year saw one of NYT’s photographers, Doug Mills, become part of the narrative himself after he was in front of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania when shots rang out. Mills somehow captured bullets whizzing past the President-elect’s head, later described as a “one-in-a-million” photo.

Much of the world watched on in horror as Israel’s invasion of Gaza in its pursuit of Hamas caused death and injury as demonstrated by Samar Abu Elouf’s photo of a nine-year-old girl whose leg was amputated. Similarly in Ukraine, Russia’s invasion continued: NYT photographer Tyler Hicks captured an artillery unit firing a howitzer at Russian troops.

Away from death and destruction, the Paris Olympics was an opportunity for photographers to take golden shots in the City of Light. Photographer Chang W. Lee’s fascinating photo essay shone a light on a doctor in Mongolia whose mode of transport was sometimes a reindeer.

You can see the complete review of The Times’s 2024 in pictures here.