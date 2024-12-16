ON1 Debuts Lightroom Plugin that Organizes and Edits Your Photos

Well-known photo software developer ON1 announced a brand new ON1 Pro brand. Designed to deliver products specifically for professional photography workflows, the first new application under the ON1 Pro brand is Lightpanel, an AI-driven app to help pros cull, review, and edit thousands of photos quickly and easily within Adobe Lightroom Classic.

ON1 Lightpanel uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze photos, group similar shots, and flag images with certain deficiencies, like motion blur, missed focus, or people who are blinking. The app is designed to make sorting through vast batches of photos a breeze. To that end, it includes quick zoomed-in face comparisons, helping photographers find the perfect shot from a group.

Lightpanel does more than help photographers narrow down their best shots, it also includes tools to improve those images. AI-driven Smart Editing makes automated and intelligent tone and color adjustments tailored to the subject matter and context of each shot. Photographers retain complete control over these edits, but Lightpanel hopes to get shooters on the right foot when editing. It can even learn a photographer’s editing preferences and perform automatic portrait retouching, including darkening the background to help the subject pop. The software also lets users download looks from top professional photographers.

Although unavailable at launch, ON1 is developing job and order tracking tools for Lightpanel, enabling pros to track clients and jobs and create and fulfill orders directly alongside their Lightroom photo library. ON1 promises this will streamline the business side of photography.

“Lightpanel will be used directly inside Lightroom Classic, cutting the most time-consuming tasks — culling and editing — in half without requiring photographers to use multiple apps,” says Dan Harlacher, VP of Product at ON1. “By cutting the time it takes to complete these tasks in half, Lightpanel pays for itself after one event, giving photographers more time to capture photos, market their business, or spend with family instead of editing late into the night.”

ON1 promises that Lightpanel will be a “game-changing combination” for portrait and wedding photographers and other shooters who deal with high-volume workloads.

Pricing and Availability

ON1 Lightpanel is now available to preorder for $199.99 per year, a $100 discount off the eventual price of $299.99 annually. This preorder discount is available through the end of this year, and Lightpanel is expected to be released in February. Of course, the subscription won’t start until the software is delivered.

Photographers who preorder during the promotional period will also receive full licenses to three of ON1’s Lightroom and Photoshop plugins: ON1 Resize AI, ON1 NoNoise AI, and ON1 Effects. The bundle includes lifetime licenses for all three of these plugins.

Image credits: ON1