Kodak and Huf Team Up for Stylish Vintage-Inspired Streetwear Line and Colorful Ektar H35N Camera

Blending retro Kodak vibes and modern aesthetics, Kodak and skate and lifestyle brand Huf teamed up for a new line of apparel, accessories, a Huf-styled half-frame film camera, and even a film-inspired skateboard deck.

On the apparel side of things, there is much on offer. Ranging in price from $38 for a t-shirt, of which there are six different designs, to $230 for a Huf x Kodak Collage Bomber Jacket, it is quite the collection. One of the most interesting t-shirt designs is the “Triple Film” t-shirt that replaces a traditional exposure triangle, which is made of film, with “H,” “U,” and “F” characters in each corner.

A couple of racing-inspired shirts also call back to the days when Kodak sponsored a NASCAR team. The Morgan-McClure Motorsports team rocked Eastman Kodak branding from 1986 until 2004. Alongside the t-shirts, there are also a Kodak racecar crewneck sweatshirt priced at $80, a Kodak Huf Racing Film “Pole Position Racing Jacket” for $220, and a Kodak Film Racing snapback baseball cap for $40.

Just in time for sweater season, the Huf x Kodak Dark Room Jacquard Knit Sweater ($110) is a fun piece of apparel. It has an aperture design, classic Kodak branding logos, and a grayscale colorway. Rounding out the diverse mix of clothing, there is a Huf x Kodak Camera Club beanie, a Huf x Kodak gold locket, a couple of pairs of socks, a couple more baseball caps, two crewneck sweatshirts, and a pullover hoodie. There is also a Huf x Kodak Collage Side Bag, but the $50 carrying accessory is already sold out.

The remaining two bits of Huf x Kodak gear are quite different. First up is the Huf x Kodak Ektar H35N. This is just like the regular Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame camera, a fun and affordable analog camera. In the case of the Huf-branded version, it is silver and lime green with an iridescent front plate. Performance-wise, it is no different, meaning it shoots half-frame 35mm images through a built-in 22mm f/11 lens (f/8 with the built-in flash enabled). The simple two-element lens (one glass lens and one aspherical acrylic element) has fixed focus. Priced at $75 through Huf, there is a $15 premium for the exclusive design compared to the standard Ektar H35N.

Rounding out the new range is the Huf x Kodak Collage Filmer Cruiser skateboard deck. The $80 deck pays homage to the creatives behind the lens, featuring all-new analog photographs. The seven-ply maple deck is 9.8 inches wide at its widest and 32 inches long. It includes wheel well cutouts, and the top and bottom artwork is applied via heat transfer. While the bottom of the deck is way more visually interesting, thanks to its collage of photos, the top deck is interesting, too. Primarily white, it has an exploding Kodak camera diagram. While this will be covered by grip tape if someone wants to use the new deck, it is a nice touch.

Huf x Kodak Collection Available Now

The complete Huf x Kodak collection is available now and shipping just in time for the holidays.

Image credits: Huf x Kodak