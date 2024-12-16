Kodak and Huf Team Up for Stylish Vintage-Inspired Streetwear Line and Colorful Ektar H35N Camera

Jeremy Gray

A vintage-style camera with a green and white design on the left. On the right, a gray sweatshirt features a retro film branding print in orange, resembling old Kodak film packaging, with large "400x" and film details.

Blending retro Kodak vibes and modern aesthetics, Kodak and skate and lifestyle brand Huf teamed up for a new line of apparel, accessories, a Huf-styled half-frame film camera, and even a film-inspired skateboard deck.

On the apparel side of things, there is much on offer. Ranging in price from $38 for a t-shirt, of which there are six different designs, to $230 for a Huf x Kodak Collage Bomber Jacket, it is quite the collection. One of the most interesting t-shirt designs is the “Triple Film” t-shirt that replaces a traditional exposure triangle, which is made of film, with “H,” “U,” and “F” characters in each corner.

Three black jackets are shown. The first features "Kodak" on the back. The second jacket displays a colorful photo collage lining. The third jacket has a small "Kodak" logo on the front. All jackets have a classic bomber style.
Huf x Kodak Collage Bomber Jacket

A black T-shirt featuring a triangular design with red, black, and yellow film strips. Inside the triangle, a yellow camera icon and "Kodak" text are displayed, surrounded by the letters "H," "U," and "F.

A couple of racing-inspired shirts also call back to the days when Kodak sponsored a NASCAR team. The Morgan-McClure Motorsports team rocked Eastman Kodak branding from 1986 until 2004. Alongside the t-shirts, there are also a Kodak racecar crewneck sweatshirt priced at $80, a Kodak Huf Racing Film “Pole Position Racing Jacket” for $220, and a Kodak Film Racing snapback baseball cap for $40.

Black T-shirt featuring "Kodak Film" text in red and white, a checkered flag, and a yellow race car with branding. "HUF Racing Team Worldwide" is printed below the car.

A black sweatshirt featuring a graphic design of a racing driver and a Kodak-branded race car surrounded by lightning bolts. The words "Kodak Racing" and "Huf Racing" are prominently displayed.

A black jacket with vibrant red "Kodak" text across the chest, accompanied by "Huf Racing" and "FILM" logos. It features colorful horizontal stripes in purple, orange, and yellow across the bottom half, with additional text on the sleeves and shoulders.

Just in time for sweater season, the Huf x Kodak Dark Room Jacquard Knit Sweater ($110) is a fun piece of apparel. It has an aperture design, classic Kodak branding logos, and a grayscale colorway. Rounding out the diverse mix of clothing, there is a Huf x Kodak Camera Club beanie, a Huf x Kodak gold locket, a couple of pairs of socks, a couple more baseball caps, two crewneck sweatshirts, and a pullover hoodie. There is also a Huf x Kodak Collage Side Bag, but the $50 carrying accessory is already sold out.

A black-and-white sweater featuring various graphic patterns and words such as "Kodak," "Huf," "Professional," and "400." The design is bold and modern, with a mix of abstract shapes and text blocks.

The remaining two bits of Huf x Kodak gear are quite different. First up is the Huf x Kodak Ektar H35N. This is just like the regular Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame camera, a fun and affordable analog camera. In the case of the Huf-branded version, it is silver and lime green with an iridescent front plate. Performance-wise, it is no different, meaning it shoots half-frame 35mm images through a built-in 22mm f/11 lens (f/8 with the built-in flash enabled). The simple two-element lens (one glass lens and one aspherical acrylic element) has fixed focus. Priced at $75 through Huf, there is a $15 premium for the exclusive design compared to the standard Ektar H35N.

A vintage Kodak Ektar H35N half-frame camera with a lime green front panel and white casing. It features a Kodak aspherical lens and branding from "huf" and "Kodak." A wrist strap is attached.

Rounding out the new range is the Huf x Kodak Collage Filmer Cruiser skateboard deck. The $80 deck pays homage to the creatives behind the lens, featuring all-new analog photographs. The seven-ply maple deck is 9.8 inches wide at its widest and 32 inches long. It includes wheel well cutouts, and the top and bottom artwork is applied via heat transfer. While the bottom of the deck is way more visually interesting, thanks to its collage of photos, the top deck is interesting, too. Primarily white, it has an exploding Kodak camera diagram. While this will be covered by grip tape if someone wants to use the new deck, it is a nice touch.

A skateboard with a colorful collage design featuring abstract patterns and a photo of a hand holding a reflective sphere. The other side is plain white with a small logo. Close-up views highlight the detailed artwork.

Two white and green baseball caps featuring Kodak-themed embroidery. The front cap has "400TX" and other film-related text, while the back cap displays a cow cartoon with "Capture Your Friends on Kodak Film" and film references.

A man faces slightly away, wearing a Kodak Ektachrome 400 film T-shirt. Behind him is a decorated Christmas tree with lights and ornaments. Shelves are filled with various items, including a nutcracker and framed photos.
PetaPixel’s Jordan Drake happened to see one of the new Huf x Kodak shirts at a local skate shop with his son in Calgary. He couldn’t resist grabbing one, saying he’s a big fan of the style and that it’s a high-quality shirt.

Huf x Kodak Collection Available Now

The complete Huf x Kodak collection is available now and shipping just in time for the holidays.

Image credits: Huf x Kodak

