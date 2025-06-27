Xiaomi Unveils Smart Glasses to Rival Ray-Ban Meta

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially entered the smart glasses market with the launch of its first AI-powered eyewear, positioning itself as a rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration.

Unveiled yesterday during Xiaomi’s “Human x Car x Home” event in Beijing, the glasses are priced similarly to Ray-Ban Meta glasses at 1,999 yuan ($278) and feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, Qualcomm’s AR1 chip, and support for first-person video recording. According to Xiaomi, the glasses offer up to 8.6 hours of battery life, which is more than double the runtime of Meta’s smart glasses and can be fully recharged in 45 minutes.

The glasses are powered by Xiaomi’s XiaoAI assistant, enabling users to perform a range of tasks via voice command, including capturing video and photos, recognizing objects, translating text, and scanning QR codes for mobile payments via Alipay. The company also highlighted the device’s ability to handle first-person video calls and live streaming.

Beyond core functionality, Xiaomi has introduced electrochromic lenses, allowing wearers to manually toggle between shaded and transparent modes.

Gizmodo notes that on paper, the specs Xiaomi’s glasses outperform current market leaders in several areas. The glasses reportedly support up to 45 minutes of continuous video recording, a notable contrast to Meta’s three-minute limit on its latest smart glasses.

“If they really do what the company says they do, they might easily (on paper, at least) be the best smart glasses out there,” Gizmodo reports.

Xiaomi also introduced a range of new hardware during the same launch event, including the Mix Flip 2 foldable phone, the Pad 7S Pro tablet, and updated wearable devices like the tenth-generation smart band and the Watch S4.

The South China Morning Post notes that Xiaomi’s entry into smart eyewear follows similar moves by other major Chinese firms. Huawei introduced its latest AI glasses in April, which feature voice and translation tools but lack a camera. Baidu is preparing to release its own camera-equipped Xiaodu AI glasses later this year, powered by its Ernie AI models.

“The main strength of Xiaomi in this market is its extensive ecosystem, which includes smart home devices and electric vehicles,” says He Wangcheng, an analyst at WellsennXR.

Image credits: Xiaomi