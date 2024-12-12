Editors’ Choice: PetaPixel’s Favorite Photo Gear of 2024

2024 was a great year for technology and photography. While we recently published The PetaPixel Awards, that’s based on a vote from the entire staff. Sometimes, gear that is award-worthy isn’t necessarily our favorite (and vice versa), so we wanted to take a moment to call out some gear from this year that we just think is neat.

These selections can best be thought of as “editors’ choice” for 2024 as the below story and the above video feature opinions from the entire editorial staff here at PetaPixel: Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, Matt Growcoot, Jeremy Gray, and me. There may be some familiar products in here from our Awards but there are plenty of other call-outs that we thought were worth special recognition.

Also, this is not a replacement for Chris and Jordan’s annual “Best and Worst” video, which will be published on Saturday, December 14.

Genki SavePoint

When this compact SSD enclosure arrived for testing, I was confused as all the packaging referred to the Steam Deck portable PC. However, once I realized this was an incredibly small SSD enclosure with some very thoughtful features, I quickly concluded that it was a great product for creatives as well.

Though currently only available as a $50 enclosure, you will soon be able to purchase the Genki SavePoint with the SSDs already installed. I was surprised by how fast transfer speeds were, the best we’ve seen from a non-Thunderbolt drive, aside from the much larger ProGrade PG10. What really sets the SavePoint apart though is the MagSafe attachment, and USB-C power passthrough, making this the perfect drive to attach to a smartphone.

My only concern is that the drive gets very hot after prolonged demanding use, but for making quick edits on the go, the Genki has proven to be a wonderful tool. -Jordan Drake

Fujifilm X100VI

The Fujifilm X100VI probably won’t win any “camera of the year awards” (it didn’t win PetaPixel‘s, for example) for a couple of reasons. One, Fujifilm cannot fulfill enough of them to meet demand and so folks who would very much like to be using an X100VI simply cannot. Two, the camera is burdened by a public perception that it is more of a fashion item than a camera, designed to be hung on the wrist and not held up to the eye.

The former is valid while the latter is not. The X100VI is popular because it deserves to be. The upgraded 40-megapixel sensor and in-body image stabilization make the X100VI the most usable X100-series camera yet. To many, it felt like an incremental update to the X100V, but I believe this undersells the utility of these features. Now not only can you crop when making compositions, but also the stabilizer is good enough to hand-hold tack-sharp long exposures during the day. This camera now makes what were impossible photos with this platform before, possible.

But perhaps most importantly, the X100VI is fun. So many photography enthusiasts get caught up in the data sheets and dynamic range and forget why most people take pictures to begin with. It is very easy for professionals to burn out and lose the love of photography after it becomes work, but the X100VI is the kind of camera that can reignite that love of taking photos again. It certainly did that for me. -Jaron Schneider

Westcott U60-B

When people think of essential podcasting gear they usually think about having the right computer and microphone setup. However, lighting is just as important when the podcast is going to be broadcast in video. My studio setup is fairly small and I wanted to mount my light up into the ceiling. This keeps the space free of cables and light stands but it also means I have to stretch to reach up and turn it on and off, or change settings.

This is where the Westcott U60-B bi-color light has added a major element of convenience to my daily life. I was using a much more powerful, and frankly, expensive setup before, but the U60 B gives me plenty of power to fill the room and full bi-color adjustment from 3200K to 5600K as well. I can match the color of the ambient light or use a warmer tone to make myself stand out with some separation. The 97CRI color accuracy and flicker-free 4000 fps LED panel make it ideal for video work. The best part is the included remote control which lets me sit at my desk and change the power and color temperature without having to reach up to the sky. For $149.95, the U60 B also comes with a handy octobox which makes this whole kit affordable and powerful. -Chris Niccolls

Nikon Z6 III

Nikon has been making huge strides with video performance in their recent professional cameras, and the Z6 III brings most of those features to a much more accessible $2,500 price. The partially stacked 24-megapixel CMOS of the Z6 III reads out much faster than its precursor, allowing much-improved video performance along with faster electronic shutter burst rates and blackout-free shooting.

Surprisingly, the Z6 II also debuts the best EVF we’ve yet seen on a Nikon mirrorless, with 5.76M dots of resolution (1600 x 1200), and utilizes a fully articulating display preferred by video shooters like myself. Video quality is outstanding, even offering internal Raw video recording for those who require maximum editing flexibility.

What surprised me most about the Z6 III is how capable it was photographically when shooting sports and candids, but yet was just at home recording our YouTube show. We’re starting to see that level of flexibility in the professional cameras, but it was a true delight to see in a more approachable model. -Jordan Drake

Espresso Display 17 Pro

Those who work from home likely have the perfect setup at their desk. For many, that is going to mean more than one monitor. Unfortunately, when we travel, we have to leave the comfort of screen real estate and learn to work on a single screen — often it is a fraction of the size of just one of those at-home displays. There are a growing number of portable displays but the Espresso Display 17 Pro is fantastic because of its durability, thin and light design, and ability to break down easily.

The Display 17 Pro is metal everywhere outside of the touchscreen glass on the front. It plugs into a computer using a single USB-C port and is bus-powered, so you don’t need any other cables to be up and working. It’s designed to work seamlessly with Apple Mac products and there it does well, matching color pretty closely and working instantly. It works in either landscape or portrait orientation and breaks down easily into two parts (stand and screen). The stand attaches to the back of the display magnetically so it’s very fast to set up and break down. Additionally, the display is very thin and light, meaning it can easily slide into my laptop pocket along with my MacBook Pro and I hardly notice that it’s there. It doesn’t have any parts sticking out either, so it doesn’t snag on anything in my bag or scratch my computer.

When on the road, the Espresso Display 17 Pro helps make a hotel room or an Airbnb feel like an office away from home and certainly will improve your productivity. -Jaron Schneider

Leica SL3

My pick for my favorite gear of 2024 is the Leica SL3. Now I know Leica only shaved a few millimeters off the SL3 compared with earlier versions of the SL but I feel like I noticed the difference. The camera handles great and I also think it looks beautiful as well.

The new articulated screen came in very useful for when I was shooting photos from down low. Given how sturdy and weatherproof the SL3 is, and combined with the new auto-focus tracking system, I think this is a camera that could even be used in my old profession of news photography.

The file size from the SL3 is massive and with that, you get plenty of detail in your pictures. I was happy with the photos I took on it and I particularly enjoyed Leica’s famous color palette. This year I have been almost exclusively shooting in JPEG so playing with the white balance settings and getting these beautiful tones was something I got a great deal of satisfaction out of. -Matt Growcoot

ProGrade Digital PG10 SSD

The ProGrade Digital PG10 external SSD achieves the unusual, making external storage somewhat exciting. No, an SSD will never be as “cool” as a new camera or lens, but fast, reliable storage is essential to photography and videography workflows. And no external SSD is as reliable as the PG10. Sure, there are faster options, but the PG10 is plenty fast for the most demanding users. It’s rugged, durable, and never misses a beat no matter what I throw at it. -Jeremy Gray

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

The Nikon Z6 III made huge waves in 2024 and is the popular choice because of its speed and value for the dollar, but it wouldn’t be my first choice personally. I loved using the Z6 III but I prefer a camera with a higher megapixel count and body which feels natural and intuitive in the hand. My choice for my favorite camera released in 2024 goes to the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. The R5 Mark II has an improved body that fixes every issue with the original R5 while keeping everything that was great about it intact. I always find the body size and weight to be just right to easily carry and the controls just make sense.

This camera was released at the same time as the flagship R1 and completely overshadowed it. Where the R1 is a purpose-built sports and action camera, the R5 Mark II is far more versatile with its 45-megapixel sensor, and yet it has the same focusing capabilities as its bigger brother. The R5 Mark II can handle pretty much any kind of photography and is also a capable video hybrid as well with some of the most reliable and effective autofocus permanence we’ve ever seen. -Chris Niccolls

Sony a9 III

Thanks to its groundbreaking global shutter sensor, the Sony a9 III is one of the most exciting and revolutionary cameras ever. It’s a transformative, albeit imperfect, camera that enables sports and wildlife photographers to capture images that used to be impossible. The ability to shoot at 120 frames per second with swift and consistent autofocus is incredible. Plus, thanks to the global shutter, rolling shutter is a thing of the past. In an industry that typically moves forward in fits and starts, the a9 III is a giant leap forward and one of my favorite cameras ever. -Jeremy Gray

Apple iPad Pro

If there is one piece of gear that I appreciate having the most this year, it is the one that has become such a regular part of my life that I barely give it a second thought throughout the day. I take the Apple iPad Pro everywhere now and it has become a workstation, photo and video editor, entertainment device, and arcade console. Whether I am writing articles during my kid’s volleyball game or playing The Oregon Trail on a flight to Tokyo, the iPad goes everywhere with me. This is thanks in big part to its excellent battery life and incredibly powerful M4 processor. I have no idea how they made it so thin but the dimensions are incredibly convenient and it runs Adobe Lightroom and Final Cut Pro for iPad seamlessly.

There is no need for bulky gaming laptop power supplies or large, dedicated, protective laptop cases. The 13-inch size fits right into my camera bag and with the additional keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro I am ready for work on the go, and it is so quiet compared to my PC gaming laptop. I have come to rely on the combination of portability and power that the iPad Pro represents, and I feel like it has reached a level of sophistication where it can be relied upon as a legitimate creator’s laptop-style workstation. Gone are the days when a tablet should be relegated to a movie-playing, child-distraction device for long car rides. -Chris Niccolls

Hasselblad 907X CFV 100C

While the Sony a9 III looks ahead to the future of camera technology, the Hasselblad 907X CFV 100C honors the past, when cameras were slow and taking photos was deliberate. As much as I love the a9 III’s futurism, I find the 907X CFV 100C’s vintage soul even more charming. Ultimately, for me, photography is meant to be fun and stretch my creative muscles. A camera like the a9 III is undoubtedly the better choice when you need the perfect shot, but Hasselblad’s new retro-styled camera is my preferred choice when necessity has nothing to do with it. This is a camera I wanted to pick up and use, even if I wasn’t always convinced I would nail the shot. When the journey is the destination, the 907X CFV 100C is the photographic vehicle I want. -Jeremy Gray

Panasonic GH7

2024 saw a wide variety of spectacular video-focused cameras, but there was one that found itself consistently in my camera bag when I went to work, and that’s the $2,200 Panasonic GH7. The GH6 was an extremely promising camera, but it was held back by odd dynamic range limitations at lower ISOs, and by being one of the last Panasonic cameras released without Phase Detect autofocus. The GH7 addresses those concerns while offering new innovations.

The key for me is the ability to record 32-bit ‘Float’ audio with the new XLR2 adapter. This feature has become common in microphones, but this is the first time I’ve seen it directly integrated into a camera. This record mode gives me enormous flexibility to raise and lower audio levels in post, without peaking or introducing too much noise.

On top of that, the reliable autofocus, improved IBIS and optional ability to use ARRI’s LUT make the GH7 a truly well-rounded video tool. This emphasis on new video tools might make the GH7 a bit disappointing for photographers, which is reflected in its People Choice ranking this year, but it’s a video camera after my own heart. -Jordan Drake