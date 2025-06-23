Photographer Travels Thousands of Miles to Capture Japan’s Sacred Bird

Matt Growcoot
A misty winter river scene with frosted trees and shrubs along the banks. A flock of birds stands in the shallow water, partially obscured by fog, creating a tranquil and ethereal atmosphere.
Photographer Alex Yazlovsky traveled to Hokkaido to capture beautiful photos of red-crowned cranes.

A photographer traveled thousands of miles from the U.S. so he could capture ethereal photos of Japan’s sacred bird, the red-crowned crane, that are now on display in New York City.

The beautiful creatures, one of the largest and most endangered birds in the world, are famous for bringing good luck and have been immortalized in sumi-e ink paintings. “They capture a blend of minimalism and grace, deep philosophy and symbolism,” Alex Yazlovsky tells PetaPixel.

Yazlovsky flew to Tokyo before getting on another plane to Sapporo, Hokkaido. Then he faced a daunting drive through a severe snowstorm before getting to his destination. However, the trip was well worth it as the next morning clear skies had returned and a breathtaking view unfolded before the photographer.

“Against the serene, snowy landscapes of Hokkaido, red-crowned cranes performed a breathtaking winter ballet,” Yazlovsky describes. “Japanese cranes with their white feathers and red crowns, are symbols of longevity, fidelity, and good fortune in Japanese culture. Photographing these graceful dancers not only celebrates their beauty but also supports vital conservation efforts, raising awareness for this endangered species.”

A red-crowned crane standing on snow with its wings partially open, showing black and white plumage and a red patch on its head. The background is bright and minimal.

A red-crowned crane stands on snow, bending its long neck to preen its black and white feathers, with a blurred, dark background.

A crane with its beak open in the cold, exhaling a visible cloud of breath against a snowy, blurred background.

Two red-crowned cranes stand on snow, one with its beak open and head raised, the other standing upright, both displaying black and white plumage against a bright, white background.

Over the next month, Yazlovsky visited crane sanctuaries and conservation areas. He used two Sony Alpha 1s with Sony FE 600mm f/4 and Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lenses. “I was shooting in compressed RAW format using Sony TOUGH 160GB CFexpress Type A memory cards — two cards in each camera, with about 2,200 images per card. So I had around 8,800 images before I needed to change cards.”

Yazlovsky shot thousands of photos every time he went out, filling up the cards daily before spending a few hours each night selecting the images he wanted to keep.

Six red-crowned cranes stand on snow; five are grouped together on the left while one stands alone on the right, creating a sense of distance and space in a bright, minimalistic setting.

A red-crowned crane with black and white feathers stands on snow, its beak pointed upward and wings slightly spread, as if calling or dancing. The background is bright and minimal.

A red-crowned crane with white feathers, black neck, and a red patch on its head gracefully bends its neck, wings partially open against a soft, light background.

“In Japanese culture, the crane, or Tsuru, is considered a mystical creature believed to live for 1,000 years. Because of this, it has become a powerful symbol of longevity, good fortune, and peace,” says Yazlovsky. “One of the most well-known traditions involves folding 1,000 paper cranes, an act believed to grant a wish, bring healing, or offer protection. People traditionally fold 1,000 cranes to wish for someone’s recovery from illness, to pray for peace, or to bring good luck to weddings and births.”

Two red-crowned cranes with black and white plumage stand on snow, necks stretched upward and beaks pointing skyward, appearing to call or dance in unison.

A red-crowned crane stands on snow with its beak open, neck extended upward, and black tail feathers raised against a bright, white background.

Yazlovsky says he used the traditional Japanese art of sumi-e, which is a form of ink wash painting, as inspiration for his project.

“Sumi-e paintings are often monochromatic, using only black ink on white or off-white paper, and are characterized by their simplicity and minimalism. Sumi-e images often depict landscapes, flowers, birds, and other natural themes, meant to evoke a sense of tranquility and harmony with nature,” he says.

“Sumi-e brushstrokes vary in pressure and direction to create different effects. The strokes are often applied quickly and with minimal correction to capture the spontaneity and freshness of the moment, very much like photography.”

Alex Yazlovsky’s Crowned Dance is on show now at LUX Gallery in New York City until June 30.

, ,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
10 Tips for Capturing Incredible Photos of Birds
Remi Lucidi Daredevil Photographer Dies After Falling Off Skyscraper in Hong Kong
Snake hidden in the snad Photographer Captures Amazing Shot of Snake Hidden in the Sand
robin feature Photographer Captures Robin in Flight with a Mealworm Mustache
Discussion