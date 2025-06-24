Sublime Photos Capture the Dream of the American West

Matt Growcoot
A person on horseback leads a group of running horses through a dusty valley, surrounded by steep, rugged mountains under a blue sky with scattered clouds.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz

Frontier by Jim Krantz blends cinematic portraits of cowboys and expansive landscapes with experimental works to create a visual representation of the mythical American West.

The book is the first monograph by photographer Jim Krantz who has spent his life and work immersed in the landscape and culture embedded in American national identity.

“When I worked at the store with my dad, I’d often sneak off to the stockyards. Watching the cowboys herd cattle and horses, their ropes spinning effortlessly, left an indelible impression on me. It was a vivid, living image of strength and independence, one that has stayed with me all my life,” says Krantz.

A cowboy on horseback swings a lasso while herding several running horses through a dusty landscape, with sunlight illuminating the swirling dust and surrounding brush.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
Abstract image with overlapping silhouettes of horses and figures in cowboy hats, with dynamic streaks and splashes of light and color, creating a sense of motion and energy.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
A shed snakeskin lies on rough, dark ground, twisted into curves and loops, with a textured, patterned surface visible in black and white.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
A textured artwork shows a cowboy on horseback riding past trees, with two colorful, translucent shapes (green and orange) hovering above, creating a surreal landscape effect.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
A cowboy in a wide-brimmed hat and fringed chaps rides a bucking horse, gripping the reins tightly, against a dark background. The image is in black and white.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
A person in traditional attire rides a galloping black horse across a dusty hill, with dramatic white clouds and a blue sky in the background.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz

Krantz produces different styles of photos: the book opens with a short series of closely cropped black and white images capturing the movement of a charging bull, horse, and rider. While other images are awash with color—abstract portraits and landscapes reworked with light and a variety of experimental materials from resin to wet paint. The additional layers emphasize the sense of movement and mood, suggesting the sound, heat, and intensity of the scene.

These are also more traditional photographs created by Krantz that depict large-scale movements of cowboys and horse herds in remote settings — constructing the myth of the American West. The book closes with further black and white images depicting the man-made — a white house in the desert, a bedroom decorated with pictures of horses, a Pepsi sign — and the final frame, a rattlesnake symbolizing the volatile, untamed danger of nature.

“The images in this book are the result of a lifetime of experiences, collaborations, and lessons from family and mentors. They reflect my connection to the American West — a place where survival becomes art and freedom is a way of life… The title of this book, Frontier, represents the boundary between the known and the unknown, a space where I’ve always felt most inspired. Whether in the vast landscapes or the solitary figures of cowboys, I see a metaphor for life itself: navigating the chaos, finding purpose, and embracing the challenge of the unfamiliar.”

Silhouettes of people and horses stand on rocky terrain at sunset, with one person tending a campfire. The sky is painted in warm orange and pink hues, and distant mountains are visible in the background.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
A lone cowboy on horseback rides across a vibrant, surreal landscape with swirling, textured blue, white, and purple patterns dominating the sky and terrain.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
A silhouette of a person riding a horse is seen against a colorful, abstract background with splashes of green, red, and yellow, along with water droplets and swirling patterns.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
Red-lit bare trees in the foreground with snowy mountains in the background. Two silhouettes of horseback riders appear near the horizon under a clear blue sky with a small moon visible.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz
Two silhouetted figures struggle in dramatic red light, one appearing to fall backwards while the other stands amid water and rain, with a fence and intense sky in the background.
From Frontier © Jim Krantz

Krantz has worked as a commercial artist for major U.S. brands such as Wrangler and Marlboro but always in the context of the American West. Widely reproduced anonymously for decades on billboards, in magazines, and in other media, his photographs have been viewed by millions and are further familarised through their appropriation by artist Richard Prince.

Frontier by Jim Krantz is published by GOST Books. It can be bought here.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
The New Black West ‘The New Black West’ Captures The True Grit of Black Cowboys
Out West: A Visual Narrative of China’s Westernmost Region
Are Cheap Shares in Bankrupt Kodak a Good Investment?
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan The Making of Western-Inspired Rolls-Royce Commercial ‘The Frontier’
Discussion