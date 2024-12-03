Nat Geo ‘Pictures of the Year’ Celebrates Photography’s Enduring Impact

Jeremy Gray

Left side: A silhouetted group watches a volcano erupting at night with fiery lava and ash. Right side: A person wearing blue gloves holds a tiny, hairless, baby animal.

National Geographic‘s annual “Pictures of the Year” issue celebrates the incredible adventures that Nat Geo photographers embark on each year and the remarkable, vital photographs they bring back.

Like last year, PetaPixel chatted with National Geographic Director of Photography Sadie Quarrier about “Pictures of the Year.” Additional topics discussed include the state of photography, and the vital work photographers do to tell the world’s most important stories.

Nat Geo‘s Team Sorted Through 2.3 Million Photos This Year

Last year, Quarrier and her team had the daunting task of filtering through two million photos to make its final selection. This year, the team had 2.3 million images to work through, eventually settling on 20 to highlight in the “Pictures of the Year” issue. As Quarrier explains, it’s a team effort.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without the help of the talented Photo Department staff who are editing through epic numbers of images shot on various assignments that they’re responsible for. Beyond the photo editors, there were at least twenty others involved in pulling this cover story together: a photo coordinator, designers (print and digital special build), writer, text editor, copy editor, researcher, color correction experts, programming officer, project lead, Editor in Chief, and more.”

A swarm of bats flies out of a cave at dusk. The sky is dark with hints of sunset on the horizon. The ground is rocky with patches of greenery. National Geographic logo is visible in the corner.
‘Frio Bat Cave in southern Texas is the spring and summer home of approximately 10 million Mexican free-tailed bats. Most nights around sunset, bats fly out in a coordinated stream to feed primarily on moths.’

‘You think maybe it’ll finish in 10 minutes,’ photographer Babak Tafreshi says, but their takeoff ‘continues for two hours.’ | Photo by Babak Tafreshi for National Geographic)

As for her essential role, Quarrier says she looks beyond the expected criteria, like great light, compelling compositions, and powerful moments, and seeks out “surprising and arresting images that make me want to know more.”

“The final choices are the ones that were still resonating with me weeks later,” she says. “They sparked my curiosity, surprised, delighted, or enlightened me in some way.”

‘Pictures of the Year’ Celebrates Images for Different Reasons Than Typical Issues

National Geographic features many beautiful photographs throughout the year. Photography is a critical part of publication, and it has always been. However, in typical situations, the images support a story or are presented as a large series. For “Pictures of the Year,” an image must stand on its own.

“For ‘Pictures of the Year,’ first and foremost, the image has to be unique, surprising, and compelling. If there’s deeper meaning and/or an interesting backstory that gives the image significance beyond the visual aesthetic, it becomes a much richer candidate,” Quarrier says.

I always consider each picture on its own, removed from the context of the story it was selected from, and ask myself if it stands on its own. By contrast, when editing for our traditional stories, we need a range of images to weave a strong visual narrative, so not every picture has to be, or is deserving of, center stage.”

A large group of penguins gathers on the edge of a vast ice shelf surrounded by dark blue ocean water, with a clear sky in the background. The ice appears rugged and the water below shows varying shades of blue.
A young emperor penguin jumps off a 50-foot cliff for its first swim. The species normally breeds on low-lying sea ice, but some colonies have been found on higher and more permanent ice shelves, behavior likely to become increasingly common with climate change. Left by their parents a month earlier, the chicks must fend for themselves and find food by hunting in the sea. | Photo by Bertie Gregory for National Geographic

The Changing Landscape of Visual Storytelling

While “Pictures of the Year” always puts still photography on a pedestal, National Geographic‘s broader approach has become more multimedia in recent years. The company is heavily involved with television content on cable and streaming platforms, and even stories on the website have become more reliant on dynamic presentation.

Close-up of a newly emerged parasitic wasp resting on a cluster of pupae. The wasp, with its translucent wings and small antennae, is surrounded by the light beige, cocoon-like pupae.
Ingo Arndt worked with the University of Konstanz to build a nest for viewing the breeding behavior of wood ants, normally hidden in forest mounds. Arndt watched female colony workers clean eggs, larvae spin cocoons, and hatchlings like this one open cocoons with their mandibles before workers helped cut them out. | Photo by Ingo Arndt

Quarrier believes this changing landscape is “one of the most exciting aspects of visual storytelling today.”

“I love that we can share our stories–captured in multiple mediums — on so many platforms and thus cater to a wide range of audiences. I treasure our print magazine, and this ‘Pictures of the Year’ issue will sit on my coffee table for the next year. But I also love seeing our digital version of these images come to life on the screen as you scroll through.”

Speaking of these digital versions, there is much to love this year. Beyond the images being presented in beautiful, vibrant glory, there are even opportunities for readers to go “behind the scenes” for different photos, like a look at how acclaimed photographer Babak Tafreshi captured a fantastic image of bats in Texas (seen above) and how photographer Prasenjeet Yadav used remote cameras to photograph elusive black tigers in India. These unique stories behind the featured photos, including some behind-the-scenes videos, provide valuable insight into the technical challenges and artistic decisions photographers make in the field.

“Our video and social teams combined behind-the-scenes videos of the photographers in the field with their final images to create really insightful, fun mini experiences for four of our images. This mixed media approach gives our audience deeper insights into how a photograph came together. It’s personal and works well on social platforms,” Quarrier adds.

A tiger walks along a forest path at night, surrounded by dense vegetation. Its eyes shine in the darkness, and its striped fur contrasts with the leaf-covered ground. The environment appears serene and wild. National Geographic logo in the corner.
‘Explorer Prasenjeet Yadav was working on a National Geographic Society grant to document the very rare black tigers in India and which will be an upcoming story for us. The East Indian tiger reserve is home to the world’s only wild population of black tigers. Only 27 are known to live in this 1,000 square mile reserve. They are shy and skittish; most locals have never seen them before. Prasenjeet set up 24 camouflaged camera traps, but in over 60 days the traps only captured three pictures of tigers. They were suspicious of his cameras so he continued to work 14- to 16-hour days trying to perfect the traps to avoid detection. We’re lucky he persevered and got this picture, and I can’t wait to see what more he will capture,’ Quarrier adds. | Photo by Prasenjeet Yadav for National Geographic

While video is, as she puts it, “very seductive,” Quarrier will “always deeply value the ‘moment’ when a photographer has captured something really special, stopping time.”

“There’s a reason they call them enduring moments.”

National Geographic and Conservation

Many ecosystems around the globe are in serious trouble, and photographers have unique skills to help tell vital stories and, hopefully, help stem the tide of destruction.

Cover of National Geographic magazine featuring three people exploring a large, illuminated cave. The text reads "Pictures of the Year" and "Photos that Capture the Wonder of Our World." The border is yellow.
National Geographic Magazine Cover, Dec. 2024. | ‘I was nearly as delighted as our cover photographer and Nat Geo Explorer Robbie Shone to see that a bat photobombed his image of researchers in white protective suits. What is not apparent is that the cave is pitch black and these researchers are working with just headlamps and maybe flashlights. Robbie is a seasoned caver and lighting specialist and he really brought this scene to life. Bats were flying all around them while they worked. However, he never saw the bat that appeared absolutely perfectly above the people just as he took the picture. When I first saw the image I was on my mobile phone, and I moved it to my consideration pile for Pictures of the Year, only later spotting the bat later when I saw the picture bigger. The bat took this already sci fi-looking image to the next level!’ exclaims Quarrier. | Photo by Robbie Shone for National Geographic

“For more than 100 years we have used strong visual storytelling to inform our audiences and bring conservation issues to the forefront. We have long banked on the fact that compelling images are an excellent way to make audiences care, open minds, and perhaps even inspire action,” Quarrier says.

Many of the “Pictures of the Year” selections are related to conservation and the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For example, Ami Vitale’s image of a person holding a rhino fetus is a particularly impactful image deeply tied to conservation issues.

A pair of gloved hands gently holding a tiny, newborn piglet. The piglet's skin is reddish-brown and appears fragile, with visible small wrinkles. The blue gloves contrast with the piglet's skin, highlighting its small size and delicate features.
A scientist holds the 70-day-old fetus of a rhino conceived through in vitro fertilization. | Photo by Ami Vitale

“I’m very moved by National Geographic Explorer Ami Vitale’s iconic image of a researcher’s blue gloves holding a 70-day-old rhino fetus, the first ever conceived through in vitro fertilization,” Quarrier remarks.

I’m mesmerized by this tiny creature, and there’s an incredible backstory — only two adult northern white rhinos remain on the planet and both are females.”

An international team of researchers in Kenya is trying everything they can to save this species from extinction. While it’s a bittersweet image, I also very much see it as a future breakthrough moment for science and a hopeful image for a species and all of us! The symbolism of the weight of a species being held in a researcher’s hands is not lost.”

Quarrier adds that Vitale and her work on the rhino story will be featured in an upcoming Nat Geo show, “Explorer: Rhino Resurrection”.

A volcano erupts at dusk, spewing bright orange lava and dark smoke into the sky. Silhouettes of people stand on a nearby ridge, observing the spectacle. The scene is dark, with a faint glow from a flashlight in the foreground.
Fuego Volcano has been erupting continually since 2002. A one-day hike up its dormant twin, Acatenango, and across a valley rewards adventurers with a view from Fuego’s ridgeline. Eruptions can occur multiple times a day. | Photo by Peter Fisher for National Geographic

National Geographic‘s ‘Pictures of the Year’ Show the Incredible Impact of Photography

“I thoroughly enjoy curating a terrific set of images to make this annual package as great as it can be,” Quarrier concludes. “I want people to be transported to places and situations they would never normally see. The world and our daily lives can be kind of stressful at times, and I hope these images offer a nice reprieve.”

The complete “Pictures of the Year” story is available online and in the December issue of National Geographic, available on newsstands now. Six of the images are also detailed through a special behind-the-scenes digital experience.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of National Geographic. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

