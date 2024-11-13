V-Flat World Improves Its Namesake Product to Work Better and Last Longer

V-flats may not be the most glamorous part of a photographer’s kit, but they are the unsung workhorse for many shooters. V-Flat World, as its name suggests, has earned a strong reputation in the industry for its lighting modifiers and accessories, announced V-Flat 2.0, an all-new V-flat that promises to perform better, last longer, and be easier to use.

“It’s been six years since we launched our first V-flat in 2018 — we’ve sold well over 100,000 V-flats — and we are finally coming out with a new updated 2.0 version that I think you’re going to be really, really happy with,” V-Flat World explains.

With so many of its V-flats out in the world being used daily by photographers, the company received a lot of feedback, which it has used to develop the new V-Flat 2.0 design. One of the most significant focus areas is longevity and usability.

The V-Flat 2.0 has a new edge-protective channel around its edges. The protective piece is made of a hard, matte-finish plastic color-matched to the black and white sides of the V-Flat 2.0. The company says it protects the edge of the V-flat during shipping and use, ensuring that the V-Flat 2.0 lasts longer than its predecessor.

The original V-Flat featured Velcro closures, which V-Flat World admits people “really did not like.” The Velcro could tear off during use and fail to completely seal the light off, so sometimes stray light could leak through. Over time, even if the Velcro didn’t tear, it could become less reliable and not stick as well.

V-Flat 2.0 uses a magnetic closure system to address this, ensuring “no light leakage and a long-lasting, secure fit that’s both reliable and easy to use.”

The team also received feedback from some photographers that over time, even in as little as a few months, the original V-Flat would warp. This is obviously a problem, making it harder for people to precisely and consistently shape light.

V-Flat World says it has been testing the V-Flat 2.0 for “over a year” and that they are made by a new manufacturer.

“We have not had any problems, so we’re really excited about that,” the company adds.

Pricing and Availability

The V-Flat 2.0 is available to preorder now for $219.95 each or $399.95 for a set of two. They are expected to ship in mid-December and come with an included carrying bag. The original V-Flat remains available for now, discounted to $169 each or $339 for a pair.

Image credits: V-Flat World