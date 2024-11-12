The Winners of a $1M Photo Contest: HIPA Unveils Top ‘Sustainability’ Images

The world’s most lucrative photography competition, HIPA, announced earlier this year that it was increasing its prize pool to a whopping $1 million. Today the winners of the Sustainability-themed 13th season were unveiled.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, awarded the HIPA trophies to the top photographers at a special awards ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. The event was attended by the award-winning photographers (selected blind out of entries from 205 countries), dignitaries, and photography-industry journalists from countries around the world.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) was founded in 2011 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Here are the winning photos (and videos) this year along with titles and descriptions submitted by the photographers:

Grand Prize ($200,000): Liping Cao of China

Photographer Liping Cao of China won the $200,000 Grand Prize with his photo “Quiet Power,” submitted to the Sustainability category.

Amidst the vast Australian landscape, a serene black-and-white scene unfolds where nature meets technology. Towering wind turbines rise prominently against the horizon, their blades slowly turning in the breeze, embodying the quiet power of renewable energy. Behind them, a dramatic sky features billowing clouds that shift and change, creating a dynamic backdrop. The dry riverbed below the turbines adds depth while serving as a reminder of the importance of sustainable practices in a world facing environmental challenges.

Sustainability 1st Prize ($40,000): Ruijuan Huang of China

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Sustainability was Chinese photographer Ruijuan Huang. Her photo, titled “Harnessing the Sun” shows an array of solar panels deployed in her country.

An aerial view of Shixing County showcases an impressive expanse of solar panels strategically placed across the lush hills of Guangdong Province. The vibrant green landscape contrasts with the sleek, blue solar arrays, highlighting the integration of technology and nature. Winding paths flow through the installation, illustrating the proactive approach to solar energy generation in the area. Bathed in warm sunlight, this expansive array of panels generates clean energy while supporting the local community’s commitment to sustainable development, exemplifying the region’s efforts to harness abundant solar resources for a greener future.

Sustainability 2nd Prize ($30,000): Virginie Ellis of France

The $30,000 Second Prize in Sustainability went to French photographer Virginie Ellis for her photo “Towards a Bright Future.”

In the vast Sharjah desert, a caravan of camels, symbols of the UAE’s nomadic heritage, traverse the golden sands. Their path is illuminated by a radiant solar tower, representing the nation’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. The camels’ dark silhouettes juxtapose against the tower’s bright glow reflecting a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. As their journey progresses, a vision for a greener future is encapsulated, emphasizing the potential for harsh environments to embrace eco-friendly solutions while celebrating an enduring heritage.

Sustainability 3rd Prize ($20,000): Ranganathan Mukkai of India

The $20,000 Third Prize in Sustainability went to Indian photographer Ranganathan Mukkai for his photo “Dreams of Ice”.

A polar bear rests peacefully on dark, rugged rocks in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. The absence of snow creates a stark contrast, amplifying the message about the impact of climate change on the region. The bear’s stillness can evoke mixed emotions — a sense of calm and resilience, yet also the unsettling reality of its shrinking habitat. The black-and-white conversion draws attention to the bleak future polar bears face, as rising temperatures threaten the icy landscapes they depend on. Despite these challenges, the bear sleeps on, quietly determined to adapt and survive.

Color 1st Prize ($40,000): Rahul Vishwanath Sachdev of India

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Color was Indian photographer Rahul Sachdev for his photo “Resilience.”

In the golden light of dawn, a Southern White Rhino stands underneath the trees in the Solio Game Reserve, Kenya. Rays of sunlight pierce through the canopy of trees, casting a warm glow on its powerful silhouette. The tranquil scene offers a glimpse of a simpler, more harmonious time in nature, where this magnificent creature roamed freely, away from the threats posed by humans. Surrounded by the lush forest, the rhino stands resilient in the ongoing struggle against human greed and habitat loss.

Color 2nd Prize ($30,000): Youmn Mohammed Almanla of Saudi Arabia

The $30,000 Second Prize in Color went to Youmn Mohammed Almanla of Saudi Arabia for her photo “Flames of Heritage.”

In a whirlwind of motion, riders and horses surge forward as flames erupt from raised rifles, piercing the twilight sky. This electrifying moment of Tbourida captures the raw power and precision of tradition, where the thunder of hooves and the crack of gunfire echo across the land. Fiery trails illuminate the riders as they charge through the fading light, suspended between dusk and dawn. Horse and rider unite with centuries of history, blending past and present in a breathtaking display of skill, bravery, and the untamed spirit of the desert.

Color 3rd Prize ($20,000): Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni of Oman

The $20,000 Third Prize in Color went to Omani photographer Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni for his image “The Escape”.

A chaotic scene unfolds during a camel race in the Wilayat of Bidiya, Sultanate of Oman. As a camel veers off the track, its cameleer struggles to regain control, kicking up clouds of dust. Among the crowd, a young girl, screaming for help, tries to escape the charging camel, yet her panic goes unnoticed. In a swift display of skill and bravery, the cameleer manages to steer the camel back onto the track, ensuring the girl’s safety before pausing to check on her well-being, even as the race continues.

Black and White 1st Prize ($40,000): Renee Capozzola of the USA

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Black and White was American photographer Renee Capozzola for “Bond of the Deep.”

A mother humpback whale and her calf glide gracefully through the sunlit waters off Tahiti. The sun’s rays pierce through the depths, illuminating the vastness of the ocean and the gentle giants swimming within it. The contrast between the mother’s immense size and the calf’s smaller form is a testament to the beauty of their timeless bond. Once hunted to near extinction, these majestic creatures now symbolize survival and grace in the tranquil waters of French Polynesia.

Black and White 2nd Prize ($30,000): Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod of Sri Lanka

The $30,000 Second Prize in Black and White went to Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod of Sri Lanka for the photo “Leopard Gaze.”

Amidst a web of bare branches, a Sri Lankan leopard moves with precision, its sleek form perfectly camouflaged within the natural tangle. Perched high in the fungal-covered tree, the predator locks its gaze, alert and focused. The leopard’s commanding presence against the pale sky captures the raw essence of survival in Yala National Park. As Sri Lanka’s apex predator, this endangered subspecies embodies the delicate balance of the ecosystem, a fleeting glimpse into the wild beauty that still endures amidst growing threats.

Black and White 3rd Prize ($20,000): Ateeb Hussain of India

The $20,000 Third Prize in Black and White went to Indian photographer Ateeb Hussain for “Matriarch’s Lead.”

A herd of elephants cross the dry, cracked lakebed of Amboseli National Park, led by a determined matriarch who pauses, her trunk outstretched as if reaching for the group behind her. The parched landscape offers no respite during the two-hour journey to the marshes, where the last sources of water remain. In the midst of one of the worst droughts in years, Amboseli’s elephants must endure this unforgiving trek in search of survival.

Sports 1st Prize ($40,000): Tobias Friedrich of Germany

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Sports was German photographer Tobias Friedrich for his photo “Shades of Ice.”

In the freezing waters of East Greenland, freediver Anna von Boetticher navigates the depths alongside a massive iceberg. Clad in just a 6mm freediving suit, she explores the -2°C waters with remarkable composure. The snapshot was taken during a two-week expedition that offered perfect weather for various underwater shots, despite temperatures dropping to -27°C. Initially planned as a secondary focus, the freediving sessions quickly became the main subject of the project.

Sports 2nd Prize ($30,000): Karim Iliya of the USA

The $30,000 Second Prize in Sports went to American photographer Karim Iliya for “Surfing on Air.”

A lone surfer paddles through the swirling white waters off the coast of Hawaii, navigating the chaotic forces beneath the surface. While the waves may appear calm from above, they hide a turbulent world where plumes of air crash towards the reef like thunderclouds. Below, it feels like an avalanche of foam and bubbles, with surges of energy coursing through the body as the surfer steers clear of sharp coral and rocks below. Despite the danger, the journey through the stormy waters leads to the tranquil blue expanse of the open ocean — a reward for those who persevere.

Sports 3rd Prize ($20,000): Hendra Agus Setyawan of Indonesia

The $20,000 Third Prize in Sports went to Indonesian photographer Hendra Agus Setyawan for “Speed and Precision.”

Portfolio 1st Prize ($50,000): Fatma Alzahra Shbair of Palestinian Territory

Palestinian photographer Fatima Shbair won the $50,000 first prize in the Portfolio (Story-Telling) category with her series titled “War in Gaza.”

October 7th, 2023, triggered a devastating conflict, with tens of thousands killed and widespread displacement in the Gaza Strip. Amidst this destruction, the lines between personal and professional life vanished. Like many in Gaza, hunger, fear, and loss became daily realities for one family. The hardest challenge wasn’t work, but the constant worry for loved ones in harm’s way. For 190 days, they fought against illness, fear, and deprivation. Yet, through telling the stories of others, the storyteller realized they were also sharing their own—an intertwined account of survival and collective suffering.

Portfolio 2nd Prize ($40,000): Sarah Wouters of the Netherlands

Dutch photographer Sarah Wouters won the $40,000 Second Prize in Portfolio (Story-Telling) with her series “Lost Tribes of Papua New Guinea.”

Papua New Guinea’s rich tribal cultures, once disrupted by European colonization, are now preserved through vibrant annual festivals. These events, held in Goroka and Mount Hagen, showcase the traditional costumes and rituals of tribes such as the Mudmen of Asaro, the fire-making Graiku, and the feather-adorned Jiwaka. Despite the erosion of their customs over time, these festivals offer a glimpse into the unique heritage of the island’s many tribes. Outsiders can witness traditional performances, ceremonial attire, and rare cultural practices, helping keep these ancient traditions alive in the modern world.

Portfolio 3rd Prize ($30,000): Bing Wen of China

Chinese photographer Bing Wen won the $30,000 Third Prize in Portfolio (Story-Telling) with his series “Warriors Over the Clouds.”

On the morning of February 8, 2023, the Longmen Archipelago in Qinzhou, Guangxi, China, was enveloped in mist, blending sea and sky into a mystical landscape. Amid this dreamlike scene, the construction of China’s longest cross-sea bridge, the Longmen Cross-Sea Bridge, quietly progressed. As the sun pierced through the fog, illuminating the towering structure, fearless workers labored 174 meters above the sea, assembling the vital catwalk essential to the bridge’s completion. Their courage and precision symbolize both human resilience and the engineering marvel connecting two distant shores.

Short Video 1st Prize ($40,000): Aleksandr Tsuprun of Russia

Aleksandr Tsuprun of Russia won 1st in Short Video with “You.”

A ten-year journey across diverse countries reveals that travel is more than just a change of scenery – it’s a journey of self-discovery, connection, and growth. From the bustling energy of city streets to the tranquillity of serene landscapes, each destination unveils a unique story. Travelers broaden their horizons, challenge their perspectives, and immerse themselves in new cultures, creating memories that become lifelong treasures. With each new experience, fear and uncertainty give way to wonder and transformation, as the world beckons, offering endless possibilities to those who embrace adventure.

Short Video 2nd Prize ($30,000): Norbert von Niman of Sweden

Norbert von Niman of Sweden won 2nd in Short Video with “Forbidden Coast of Greenland.”

Greenland’s east coast, fiercely protected by towering icebergs and jagged peaks, feels otherworldly and hostile to humans. Vast walls of glacial ice and towering fjords create an almost impenetrable barrier, warning against entry. Despite these challenges, an ambitious two-week expedition set out to navigate the ‘Forbidden Coast’. The crew braved the treacherous ice, finding refuge in sparse bays while facing extreme conditions. With no safety net, survival depended entirely on their resilience. This untamed coast remains forbidden, but the crew endured to share its story of survival and awe.

Short Video 3rd Prize ($30,000): Abhin Kizhakke Veettil of India

Abhin Kizhakke Veettil of India won 3rd in Short Video with “Burj Khalifa: A Year in Light.”

Embark on a breathtaking visual journey with a year-long timelapse of the Burj Khalifa, capturing its resilience through shifting seasons and weather. The video begins with the tower emerging from dense desert fog, a majestic silhouette against the mist. As the seasons change, the Burj Khalifa withstands heavy rain, with its illuminated facade shimmering through the downpour. Lightning storms electrify the scene, casting a dramatic glow over the world’s tallest man-made structure. From crisp winter days to sunlit summer afternoons, the evolving skies and weather patterns beautifully highlight the interplay between this architectural marvel and nature’s grandeur.

Photographer of the Year Award ($80,000): Samy Al Olabi of Syria

Samyu Al Olabi won the $80,000 Photographer of the Year Award “for his breathtaking images of celestial objects and nature photography, particularly in the dark skies of the Arabian Peninsula.”

Photography Content Creator Award ($50,000): Salma Ali Humaid Alsuwaidi of UAE

Salma Ali Humaid Alsuwaidi won the $50,000 Photography Content Creator Award “for her pioneering work documenting the wildlife and bird species of the UAE.”

Photography Appreciation Award ($100,000): Jimmy Nelson

Photographer Jimmy Nelson won the $100,000 Photography Appreciation Award “for his significant contributions to photography and projects that foster greater understanding between different cultures.”

One of the stated goals of HIPA is to make Dubai a leader in the international photography and art scenes.

“This award, with its diverse categories, embodies Dubai’s ambitious vision and leadership, enhancing its position on the global stage as a magnet for photographers and creatives in general,” Sheikha Latifa says in a press release. “It showcases Dubai’s ability to build bridges of communication among people and communities by honoring talented individuals who, through their creative work, tell the stories of cultures, document traditions, and convey powerful messages that reflect society and heritage.

“This, in turn, uplifts photographers in the UAE and the Arab region, strengthening their presence on the international art scene.”

Full disclosure: PetaPixel was invited as a special media guest to the attend the HIPA award ceremony in Dubai. Airfare, room, and board were paid for by HIPA.