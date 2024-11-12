The Winners of a $1M Photo Contest: HIPA Unveils Top ‘Sustainability’ Images

A group of people seated in an auditorium facing a large screen displaying the word "Sustainability." The screen features a scenic background of green mountains and trees, with colorful square icons on each side.

The world’s most lucrative photography competition, HIPA, announced earlier this year that it was increasing its prize pool to a whopping $1 million. Today the winners of the Sustainability-themed 13th season were unveiled.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, awarded the HIPA trophies to the top photographers at a special awards ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. The event was attended by the award-winning photographers (selected blind out of entries from 205 countries), dignitaries, and photography-industry journalists from countries around the world.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) was founded in 2011 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Here are the winning photos (and videos) this year along with titles and descriptions submitted by the photographers:

Grand Prize ($200,000): Liping Cao of China

Photographer Liping Cao of China won the $200,000 Grand Prize with his photo “Quiet Power,” submitted to the Sustainability category.

A black and white landscape featuring numerous wind turbines on a vast plain. Large, dramatic clouds dominate the sky, casting shadows on the ground. The scene conveys a sense of contrast and scale between the turbines and the looming clouds.
“Quiet Power” by Liping Cao.

Amidst the vast Australian landscape, a serene black-and-white scene unfolds where nature meets technology. Towering wind turbines rise prominently against the horizon, their blades slowly turning in the breeze, embodying the quiet power of renewable energy. Behind them, a dramatic sky features billowing clouds that shift and change, creating a dynamic backdrop. The dry riverbed below the turbines adds depth while serving as a reminder of the importance of sustainable practices in a world facing environmental challenges.

Three people stand on a stage. One man in a suit holds a trophy. A woman in a black abaya and a man in a white kandura stand beside him. A screen in the background displays "Liping Cao" and "China" with an image of wind turbines.

Sustainability 1st Prize ($40,000): Ruijuan Huang of China

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Sustainability was Chinese photographer Ruijuan Huang. Her photo, titled “Harnessing the Sun” shows an array of solar panels deployed in her country.

Aerial view of a vast solar farm on hilly terrain. Rows of blue solar panels are laid out in neat patterns, surrounded by lush green vegetation. A winding dirt path cuts through the landscape, connecting different sections of the solar farm.
“Harnessing the Sun” by Ruijuan Huang.

An aerial view of Shixing County showcases an impressive expanse of solar panels strategically placed across the lush hills of Guangdong Province. The vibrant green landscape contrasts with the sleek, blue solar arrays, highlighting the integration of technology and nature. Winding paths flow through the installation, illustrating the proactive approach to solar energy generation in the area. Bathed in warm sunlight, this expansive array of panels generates clean energy while supporting the local community’s commitment to sustainable development, exemplifying the region’s efforts to harness abundant solar resources for a greener future.

A woman in a dark dress receives a trophy on stage from a woman in a black gown and a man in traditional attire. The screen behind reads "1st Place, Ruijuan Huang, China, Sustainability" with an aerial view of solar panels and greenery.

Sustainability 2nd Prize ($30,000): Virginie Ellis of France

The $30,000 Second Prize in Sustainability went to French photographer Virginie Ellis for her photo “Towards a Bright Future.”

A group of camels walks across a vast desert landscape. In the background, a tall solar power tower emits beams of light against a clear blue sky. The scene captures the contrast between nature and technology.
“Towards a Bright Future” by Virginie Ellis.

In the vast Sharjah desert, a caravan of camels, symbols of the UAE’s nomadic heritage, traverse the golden sands. Their path is illuminated by a radiant solar tower, representing the nation’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. The camels’ dark silhouettes juxtapose against the tower’s bright glow reflecting a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. As their journey progresses, a vision for a greener future is encapsulated, emphasizing the potential for harsh environments to embrace eco-friendly solutions while celebrating an enduring heritage.

Sustainability 3rd Prize ($20,000): Ranganathan Mukkai of India

The $20,000 Third Prize in Sustainability went to Indian photographer Ranganathan Mukkai for his photo “Dreams of Ice”.

A polar bear is sleeping curled up on a dark, rocky surface. The bear's white fur contrasts sharply with the rough, dark texture of the rocks, creating a serene and peaceful scene.
“Dreams of Ice” by Ranganathan Mukkai.

A polar bear rests peacefully on dark, rugged rocks in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. The absence of snow creates a stark contrast, amplifying the message about the impact of climate change on the region. The bear’s stillness can evoke mixed emotions — a sense of calm and resilience, yet also the unsettling reality of its shrinking habitat. The black-and-white conversion draws attention to the bleak future polar bears face, as rising temperatures threaten the icy landscapes they depend on. Despite these challenges, the bear sleeps on, quietly determined to adapt and survive.

Color 1st Prize ($40,000): Rahul Vishwanath Sachdev of India

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Color was Indian photographer Rahul Sachdev for his photo “Resilience.”

A rhinoceros grazes in a forest at dusk, illuminated by golden rays of sunlight filtering through the trees, creating a serene and atmospheric scene.
“Resilience” by Rahul Sachdev.

In the golden light of dawn, a Southern White Rhino stands underneath the trees in the Solio Game Reserve, Kenya. Rays of sunlight pierce through the canopy of trees, casting a warm glow on its powerful silhouette. The tranquil scene offers a glimpse of a simpler, more harmonious time in nature, where this magnificent creature roamed freely, away from the threats posed by humans. Surrounded by the lush forest, the rhino stands resilient in the ongoing struggle against human greed and habitat loss.

Two men standing on a stage; one in a suit and the other in traditional Middle Eastern attire. They are holding a trophy together. A large screen in the background displays a name, country, and category.

Color 2nd Prize ($30,000): Youmn Mohammed Almanla of Saudi Arabia

The $30,000 Second Prize in Color went to Youmn Mohammed Almanla of Saudi Arabia for her photo “Flames of Heritage.”

Blurred image of a group of riders on horses holding long poles with flames, creating a dramatic and dynamic scene against a dark blue sky. The motion blur adds a sense of speed and intensity to the fiery display.
“Flames of Heritage” by Youmn Mohammed Almanla.

In a whirlwind of motion, riders and horses surge forward as flames erupt from raised rifles, piercing the twilight sky. This electrifying moment of Tbourida captures the raw power and precision of tradition, where the thunder of hooves and the crack of gunfire echo across the land. Fiery trails illuminate the riders as they charge through the fading light, suspended between dusk and dawn. Horse and rider unite with centuries of history, blending past and present in a breathtaking display of skill, bravery, and the untamed spirit of the desert.

Color 3rd Prize ($20,000): Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni of Oman

The $20,000 Third Prize in Color went to Omani photographer Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni for his image “The Escape”.

A lively camel race scene with camels galloping past, kicking up dust. Spectators dressed in white robes react energetically, while a young girl in a pink top and yellow skirt crouches in the foreground, shielding herself from the commotion.
“The Escape” by Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni.

A chaotic scene unfolds during a camel race in the Wilayat of Bidiya, Sultanate of Oman. As a camel veers off the track, its cameleer struggles to regain control, kicking up clouds of dust. Among the crowd, a young girl, screaming for help, tries to escape the charging camel, yet her panic goes unnoticed. In a swift display of skill and bravery, the cameleer manages to steer the camel back onto the track, ensuring the girl’s safety before pausing to check on her well-being, even as the race continues.

Black and White 1st Prize ($40,000): Renee Capozzola of the USA

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Black and White was American photographer Renee Capozzola for “Bond of the Deep.”

Black and white image of a large whale swimming with a smaller one in the ocean. Sunlight filters through the water, creating a dramatic backdrop with rays highlighting the whales' movements.
“Bond of the Deep” by Renee Capozzola.

A mother humpback whale and her calf glide gracefully through the sunlit waters off Tahiti. The sun’s rays pierce through the depths, illuminating the vastness of the ocean and the gentle giants swimming within it. The contrast between the mother’s immense size and the calf’s smaller form is a testament to the beauty of their timeless bond. Once hunted to near extinction, these majestic creatures now symbolize survival and grace in the tranquil waters of French Polynesia.

A woman in a black dress and a man in traditional Middle Eastern attire stand on stage holding an award. A large screen behind them displays "1st Place" in a photography competition, with a black and white abstract image featured.

Black and White 2nd Prize ($30,000): Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod of Sri Lanka

The $30,000 Second Prize in Black and White went to Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod of Sri Lanka for the photo “Leopard Gaze.”

A leopard with spotted fur gracefully navigates the branches of a leafless tree. The intricate network of bare branches provides a stark contrast against the leopard's sleek, camouflaged body in the monochrome image.
“Leopard Gaze” by Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod.

Amidst a web of bare branches, a Sri Lankan leopard moves with precision, its sleek form perfectly camouflaged within the natural tangle. Perched high in the fungal-covered tree, the predator locks its gaze, alert and focused. The leopard’s commanding presence against the pale sky captures the raw essence of survival in Yala National Park. As Sri Lanka’s apex predator, this endangered subspecies embodies the delicate balance of the ecosystem, a fleeting glimpse into the wild beauty that still endures amidst growing threats.

Black and White 3rd Prize ($20,000): Ateeb Hussain of India

The $20,000 Third Prize in Black and White went to Indian photographer Ateeb Hussain for “Matriarch’s Lead.”

A black and white image showing a close-up of an elephant's face and trunk on the right, with a herd of four elephants walking in the distance across a flat landscape under a clear sky.
“Matriarch’s Lead” by Ateeb Hussain.

A herd of elephants cross the dry, cracked lakebed of Amboseli National Park, led by a determined matriarch who pauses, her trunk outstretched as if reaching for the group behind her. The parched landscape offers no respite during the two-hour journey to the marshes, where the last sources of water remain. In the midst of one of the worst droughts in years, Amboseli’s elephants must endure this unforgiving trek in search of survival.

Sports 1st Prize ($40,000): Tobias Friedrich of Germany

The $40,000 First Prize category winner of Sports was German photographer Tobias Friedrich for his photo “Shades of Ice.”

A scuba diver swims near a massive iceberg underwater. The iceberg's textured surface and bluish hues are illuminated by light from above, creating a serene and majestic scene in the deep ocean.
“Shades of Ice” by Tobias Friedrich.

In the freezing waters of East Greenland, freediver Anna von Boetticher navigates the depths alongside a massive iceberg. Clad in just a 6mm freediving suit, she explores the -2°C waters with remarkable composure. The snapshot was taken during a two-week expedition that offered perfect weather for various underwater shots, despite temperatures dropping to -27°C. Initially planned as a secondary focus, the freediving sessions quickly became the main subject of the project.

Sports 2nd Prize ($30,000): Karim Iliya of the USA

The $30,000 Second Prize in Sports went to American photographer Karim Iliya for “Surfing on Air.”

Aerial view of a person swimming in a vast ocean, surrounded by swirling white foam and turquoise waves. The water is bright and tumultuous, creating a striking contrast between the swimmer and the sea.
“Surfing on Air” by Karim Iliya.

A lone surfer paddles through the swirling white waters off the coast of Hawaii, navigating the chaotic forces beneath the surface. While the waves may appear calm from above, they hide a turbulent world where plumes of air crash towards the reef like thunderclouds. Below, it feels like an avalanche of foam and bubbles, with surges of energy coursing through the body as the surfer steers clear of sharp coral and rocks below. Despite the danger, the journey through the stormy waters leads to the tranquil blue expanse of the open ocean — a reward for those who persevere.

Sports 3rd Prize ($20,000): Hendra Agus Setyawan of Indonesia

The $20,000 Third Prize in Sports went to Indonesian photographer Hendra Agus Setyawan for “Speed and Precision.”

Four cyclists in red and white uniforms ride in formation on a velodrome track. The motion blur effect captures their speed, while the background showcases an empty seating area.
“Speed and Precision” by Hendra Agus Setyawan.

Portfolio 1st Prize ($50,000): Fatma Alzahra Shbair of Palestinian Territory

Palestinian photographer Fatima Shbair won the $50,000 first prize in the Portfolio (Story-Telling) category with her series titled “War in Gaza.”

People crowded around, reaching out with bowls and pots to receive food. Some children look distressed or anxious, while others focus on the distribution. The scene conveys urgency and need, with steam visible in the foreground.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
Aerial view of a densely packed tent city at night, illuminated by scattered lights from within the tents. Street lamps and distant city lights glow in the background, creating contrasting shadows and highlights.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A woman embraces two distressed children in a medical setting. One child is seated on a stretcher wearing a green jacket, while the other child leans on the woman. Medical professionals are nearby against a blue privacy curtain.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A city skyline at night is illuminated by multiple fireballs and explosions. Thick smoke rises against a dark sky, suggesting intense conflict or bombardment. City lights are visible below the scene, contrasting with the fiery destruction above.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A child cries while laying on a blanket covering a person, surrounded by several other people who appear distressed. The scene takes place outdoors against a wall.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A woman in a black robe holds a child, standing in a room with damaged furniture, scattered debris, and broken windows. The walls are yellow, and a poster hangs crookedly. The atmosphere is somber and chaotic.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A person wearing a dark, patterned garment and headscarf stands leaning against a tiled wall, speaking on a cellphone. The lighting is subdued, creating shadows on the wall.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A group of people gathers around a large trench in a sandy area, where blue tarps cover objects at the bottom. A bulldozer is positioned in the trench. The setting appears solemn and somber, with a vast, open sky above.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A group of people stand on a debris-strewn street with a damaged building and thick smoke in the background. A stop sign is prominently visible in the center, surrounded by fallen wires and trees.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.
A crowded scene with people holding pots and containers, reaching out to a bearded man distributing food. The people appear eager as they gather around in an outdoor setting, suggesting a food distribution amidst scarcity.
Photo by Fatima Shbair.

October 7th, 2023, triggered a devastating conflict, with tens of thousands killed and widespread displacement in the Gaza Strip. Amidst this destruction, the lines between personal and professional life vanished. Like many in Gaza, hunger, fear, and loss became daily realities for one family. The hardest challenge wasn’t work, but the constant worry for loved ones in harm’s way. For 190 days, they fought against illness, fear, and deprivation. Yet, through telling the stories of others, the storyteller realized they were also sharing their own—an intertwined account of survival and collective suffering.

Three people stand on a stage during an award ceremony. A woman in a dark outfit receives a trophy from a man in traditional attire. Another man stands beside them. The screen in the background shows photos and text announcing the winner and award category.

Portfolio 2nd Prize ($40,000): Sarah Wouters of the Netherlands

Dutch photographer Sarah Wouters won the $40,000 Second Prize in Portfolio (Story-Telling) with her series “Lost Tribes of Papua New Guinea.”

Four individuals wearing traditional tribal masks and body paint stand in tall grass against a backdrop of rolling hills and a cloudy sky. The scene conveys a cultural celebration or ritual in a natural setting.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
An elderly person sits barefoot on a woven mat in traditional attire, holding a set of arrows. They wear a colorful headdress and a blazer, with a determined expression, set against a rustic, woven backdrop.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
A group of people, painted in black and white stripes resembling zebra patterns, are gathered in a forested area. They wear grass skirts, with some sitting and others standing. Smoke can be seen in the background, partially obscuring the trees.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
A group of people in traditional attire with brightly painted faces and headdresses form a circle, looking down at the camera. They wear costumes decorated with beads and leaves, set against a blue sky.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
Three people dressed in traditional attire with body paint and grass skirts sit around a fire. They hold long sticks with leafy, flame-topped bundles. The background is a dark forest with silhouettes of trees against a dusky sky.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
A group of people, including children and adults, gather on a hillside at dusk. They appear to be near a small fire with mountainous terrain visible in the background. Trees and a hazy sky complete the scene.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
Four men in traditional attire, adorned with body paint and accessories, crouch around a small fire in a lush forest. Smoke rises as they perform a ritual or ceremony. Dense greenery surrounds them.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
A group of people with body paint and traditional attire stand closely together. One person wears a mask with red stripes. A child in the foreground looks toward the camera. The setting appears natural with greenery in the background.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
A group of people sits and stands in a lush, forested area with large leaves and mist. They are adorned with white body paint and traditional clothing. Some are crouched in discussion, and one sits alone on the ground, deep in thought.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.
Five individuals in a cave are painted with skeleton designs and sit around a small fire. The cave is dimly lit, with shadows and a bluish glow in the background, creating an atmospheric contrast between light and dark.
Photo by Sarah Wouters.

Papua New Guinea’s rich tribal cultures, once disrupted by European colonization, are now preserved through vibrant annual festivals. These events, held in Goroka and Mount Hagen, showcase the traditional costumes and rituals of tribes such as the Mudmen of Asaro, the fire-making Graiku, and the feather-adorned Jiwaka. Despite the erosion of their customs over time, these festivals offer a glimpse into the unique heritage of the island’s many tribes. Outsiders can witness traditional performances, ceremonial attire, and rare cultural practices, helping keep these ancient traditions alive in the modern world.

Portfolio 3rd Prize ($30,000): Bing Wen of China

Chinese photographer Bing Wen won the $30,000 Third Prize in Portfolio (Story-Telling) with his series “Warriors Over the Clouds.”

Construction workers in safety gear are working on a suspended section of a bridge against a clear blue sky. They are installing or inspecting metal grids, with cables and scaffolding visible around them.
Photo by Bing Wen.
Aerial view of a large bridge under construction amid fog. Two main towers with cranes are partially visible, with long suspension cables extending into the distance. The surrounding landscape is obscured by mist.
Photo by Bing Wen.
A partially constructed bridge with tall towers and cranes is enveloped in fog, spanning across a body of water. The scene is misty, with limited visibility, giving a sense of height and scale as the structure emerges through the clouds.
Photo by Bing Wen.
A suspension bridge under construction, with towering cranes and scaffolding. Workers are visible on the unfinished sections, and thick fog envelops the scene, obscuring parts of the bridge and landscape.
Photo by Bing Wen.
Several construction workers in safety gear are installing panels on a long, narrow bridge structure, suspended high above a foggy landscape. They are working on two parallel bridge sections with cables for support.
Photo by Bing Wen.
A misty view of a large suspension bridge under construction, featuring tall cranes and partially completed towers emerging from the fog. The surrounding area is enveloped in heavy fog, giving a surreal atmosphere.
Photo by Bing Wen.
A high-angle view of a bridge under construction shrouded in mist. Workers in bright safety gear are on the narrow framework. Cranes are visible in the background, and construction materials are scattered below.
Photo by Bing Wen.
Construction workers in colorful safety gear work on a high, angled steel structure against a sky backdrop. They're using ropes and harnesses for safety, illustrating teamwork and precision in engineering.
Photo by Bing Wen.
Workers in safety gear and yellow helmets position themselves on a suspended scaffolding high above the ground, against a cloudy sky. They appear to be engaged in a construction or maintenance task, using ropes and safety harnesses for support.
Photo by Bing Wen.

On the morning of February 8, 2023, the Longmen Archipelago in Qinzhou, Guangxi, China, was enveloped in mist, blending sea and sky into a mystical landscape. Amid this dreamlike scene, the construction of China’s longest cross-sea bridge, the Longmen Cross-Sea Bridge, quietly progressed. As the sun pierced through the fog, illuminating the towering structure, fearless workers labored 174 meters above the sea, assembling the vital catwalk essential to the bridge’s completion. Their courage and precision symbolize both human resilience and the engineering marvel connecting two distant shores.

Short Video 1st Prize ($40,000): Aleksandr Tsuprun of Russia

Aleksandr Tsuprun of Russia won 1st in Short Video with “You.”

A ten-year journey across diverse countries reveals that travel is more than just a change of scenery – it’s a journey of self-discovery, connection, and growth. From the bustling energy of city streets to the tranquillity of serene landscapes, each destination unveils a unique story. Travelers broaden their horizons, challenge their perspectives, and immerse themselves in new cultures, creating memories that become lifelong treasures. With each new experience, fear and uncertainty give way to wonder and transformation, as the world beckons, offering endless possibilities to those who embrace adventure.

Short Video 2nd Prize ($30,000): Norbert von Niman of Sweden

Norbert von Niman of Sweden won 2nd in Short Video with “Forbidden Coast of Greenland.”

Greenland’s east coast, fiercely protected by towering icebergs and jagged peaks, feels otherworldly and hostile to humans. Vast walls of glacial ice and towering fjords create an almost impenetrable barrier, warning against entry. Despite these challenges, an ambitious two-week expedition set out to navigate the ‘Forbidden Coast’. The crew braved the treacherous ice, finding refuge in sparse bays while facing extreme conditions. With no safety net, survival depended entirely on their resilience. This untamed coast remains forbidden, but the crew endured to share its story of survival and awe.

Short Video 3rd Prize ($30,000): Abhin Kizhakke Veettil of India

Abhin Kizhakke Veettil of India won 3rd in Short Video with “Burj Khalifa: A Year in Light.”

Embark on a breathtaking visual journey with a year-long timelapse of the Burj Khalifa, capturing its resilience through shifting seasons and weather. The video begins with the tower emerging from dense desert fog, a majestic silhouette against the mist. As the seasons change, the Burj Khalifa withstands heavy rain, with its illuminated facade shimmering through the downpour. Lightning storms electrify the scene, casting a dramatic glow over the world’s tallest man-made structure. From crisp winter days to sunlit summer afternoons, the evolving skies and weather patterns beautifully highlight the interplay between this architectural marvel and nature’s grandeur.

Photographer of the Year Award ($80,000): Samy Al Olabi of Syria

Samyu Al Olabi won the $80,000 Photographer of the Year Award “for his breathtaking images of celestial objects and nature photography, particularly in the dark skies of the Arabian Peninsula.”

Photography Content Creator Award ($50,000): Salma Ali Humaid Alsuwaidi of UAE

Salma Ali Humaid Alsuwaidi won the $50,000 Photography Content Creator Award “for her pioneering work documenting the wildlife and bird species of the UAE.”

Photography Appreciation Award ($100,000): Jimmy Nelson

Photographer Jimmy Nelson won the $100,000 Photography Appreciation Award “for his significant contributions to photography and projects that foster greater understanding between different cultures.”

One of the stated goals of HIPA is to make Dubai a leader in the international photography and art scenes.

“This award, with its diverse categories, embodies Dubai’s ambitious vision and leadership, enhancing its position on the global stage as a magnet for photographers and creatives in general,” Sheikha Latifa says in a press release. “It showcases Dubai’s ability to build bridges of communication among people and communities by honoring talented individuals who, through their creative work, tell the stories of cultures, document traditions, and convey powerful messages that reflect society and heritage.

“This, in turn, uplifts photographers in the UAE and the Arab region, strengthening their presence on the international art scene.”

Full disclosure: PetaPixel was invited as a special media guest to the attend the HIPA award ceremony in Dubai. Airfare, room, and board were paid for by HIPA.

