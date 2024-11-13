The Story Behind the Photo That Won $200,000 at HIPA 2024

HIPA, the world’s most lucrative photography competition, announced the winners of this year’s Sustainability-themed contest at an awards ceremony in Dubai yesterday. PetaPixel spoke to Chinese photographer Liping Cao, winner of the $200,000 Grand Prize, to learn more about his photo.



An Amateur with a Passion

Cao, 65, first became interested in photography some 40 years ago, in the 1980s. As with many photographers, Cao never pursued turning his passion into a profession, choosing instead to work a government job in China while making pictures for himself in his free time.

After retiring from his career, Cao moved to Australia to be closer to his daughter’s family.

In 2020, Cao began paying attention to photography competitions and entering his images in a number of them.

“Prior to that I didn’t enter any contests,” Cao tells PetaPixel (translated from Mandarin). “In 2020 I won 3rd place in an Asian and African regional photo competition and became interested in competing.

“I also learned a lot about photography from other photographers’ work. It’s a great benefit for improving as a photographer.”

After learning of the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), founded in 2011 under the patronage of the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cao began entering his images in the UAE-based competition on an annual basis.

In the first four years, none of his images were even shortlisted by the judges. This year, however, two of his photos were shortlisted — one in the black-and-white category and one in Sustainability — and one went on to win the Grand Prize.

While Cao knew that he had won some kind of prize in one of the categories upon being invited to Dubai, the fact that he had won the most prestigious and richest award this year came as a complete surprise to him.

“I didn’t know I was grand prize until yesterday [at the award ceremony],” he says. “It was quite the shock, one of the highlights of my life. I didn’t know until my name was announced.”

The Story Behind the Shot

Cao is often seen with his large DSLR camera and lens kit by his side, including during his time in Dubai for the awards. This is also how his grand prize photo came about — it was the result of finding himself in the right place at the right time rather than journeying out into a landscape with a goal in mind.

“I was living in Australia and this photo was taken there,” Cao says. “It was on May 2nd, 2021, in Southern Australia.”

While passing by the seasonal Lake George on a road trip, Cao pulled over at a rest stop and was struck by the beautiful scene before him. The lake bed was dry, and he noticed the beautiful layers and light of the darker lake in the foreground, the shining wind farm on the horizon, and the textures of the clouds above.

Cao began shooting handheld with his Canon 5D Mark III DSLR and Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM lens. His manual exposure settings for the photo were 1/200s, f/11, and ISO 100.

“It was color when it was shot, but I turned it into black and white for emotional impact,” Cao says. “It brings out the contrast between the sky and the ground. I also adjusted brightness and contrast using Adobe Photoshop.”

A Topic Close to His Heart

Cao decided to name his photo Quiet Power.

“Amidst the vast Australian landscape, a serene black-and-white scene unfolds where nature meets technology,” the description of the photo reads at HIPA. “Towering wind turbines rise prominently against the horizon, their blades slowly turning in the breeze, embodying the quiet power of renewable energy.

“Behind them, a dramatic sky features billowing clouds that shift and change, creating a dynamic backdrop. The dry riverbed below the turbines adds depth while serving as a reminder of the importance of sustainable practices in a world facing environmental challenges.”

When the theme of Sustainability was announced for HIPA’s competition this year, Cao knew he had the perfect image for it.

“I shot many photos at the time, but I was drawn to the environmental aspect of this photo,” he says. “I believe the environment is something every human on earth should be concerned about.

“Australia has the best landscapes in the world, but the environment has been impacted by climate change.

“Regarding the topic of Sustainability, I believe it was a great theme and I’m very thankful for HIPA for selecting it. It’s not about individuals or nations, but about humanity and the whole Earth. It’s great. Only if everyone pays attention to this topic can we preserve the future of our planet, something that has been greatly threatened in recent years. It has gotten worse and worse.

On Future Plans

Cao says he has yet to think about what he will do with the sizeable $200,000 prize, and he says he’s preparing for the inevitable media attention in China that will come from one of their citizens winning one of the most prestigious photography prizes in the world.

“I want to give thanks to HIPA,” he says. “I didn’t expect to win and am very overwhelmed. I’m also proud to represent not only China but also Asian photographers in general, and I am very proud of this accomplishment.”