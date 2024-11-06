Canon’s latest firmware updates for select Cinema EOS and professional camcorders deliver a slew of impactful changes and improvements.

These updates promise users a smoother, more connected experience on set. These are key changes that allow for more versatile workflows and easier management of footage. For working photographers and videographers, these firmware updates may impact daily tasks, from setting exposure to organizing files for post-production.

For cameras like the EOS C400 and EOS C80, the new ability to connect directly to Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem is a pivotal addition.

Frame.io offers cloud-based collaboration, allowing footage to be uploaded, reviewed, and edited remotely. By transmitting proxy files over Wi-Fi or Ethernet straight from the camera, photographers gain the flexibility to organize and edit footage as it’s captured. This feature saves valuable time, reduces the need for physical file transfers, and simplifies the transition to post-production. Professionals working in environments that require quick turnarounds or remote team coordination—such as news, sports, or event videography—will find this tool especially practical.

The firmware update also addresses specific workflow needs for the EOS C400 by introducing an anamorphic de-squeeze display assist option. A welcomed update for users working with anamorphic lenses. This feature adjusts the image preview to correct for the lens squeeze, helping users visualize the final look on set without extra equipment. It’s an essential enhancement for filmmakers shooting with wide aspect ratios, allowing for a more accurate preview before post-production. Additionally, updates to the EOS C400’s MON OUT and HDMI output options add support for 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

Lens communication updates are another critical improvement across several models, including the EOS C70 and the EOS R5 C. These cameras now support the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 and RF 24mm f/1.4 hybrid lenses. The new firmware also enhances compatibility with the RF 17-120 Cine-Servo lens.

Canon also introduces a mirroring option for the camera’s LCD output to external monitors for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III. This allows what appears on the camera’s display to match what shown on connected monitors. This update benefits production scenarios where precise framing, focus and exposure control are necessary across multiple viewing platforms, from the field to the editing suite.

For cameras like the EOS R5 C, the updates focus on autofocus control and usability. The camera now allows users to move the AF frame on the screen by sliding or dragging, making it easier to focus on subjects at different points in the frame. The subject tracking trigger is another new addition, allowing more refined control over the focus lock. These features provide flexibility for capturing moving subjects with precision, particularly valuable for photographers and videographers working in dynamic settings like wildlife, sports, or documentary filmmaking.

Canon’s XF605 gains adjustments addressing its real-time usability. There are changes to the headphone volume control and lens focus ring responsiveness. This may seem minor but can make a significant difference in fieldwork, where quick adjustments matter. This update improves the workflow for videographers who rely on precise sound monitoring and manual focus, such as in documentary or interview setups.

Downloads for all the firmware updates will be available on Canon’s website.

Image credits: Canon