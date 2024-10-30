Subway Sued Over ‘Misleading’ Amount of Meat in Ad Photos of Sandwiches

A customer has sued fast-food chain Subway alleging that the sandwiches in its ad photos are “grossly misleading” and contain at least three times more meat than it delivers.

Anna Tollison filed a class action lawsuit against Subway in federal court in Brooklyn, New York on Monday over the fast-food chain’s ad photos for its Steak and Cheese sandwich.

Tollison, who is based in Queens, New York, claims she paid $7.61 for a Steak and Cheese sandwich at a local subway. However, her sandwich was not as expected compared to the ad for the sandwich.

Tollison says she was shocked to discover that Subway ads for the sandwich contained at least 200% more meat than she and other customers were served up in reality.

The lawsuit includes several photographs of Subway ads which show its Steak and Cheese sandwich bursting with meat, reaching about as high as the surrounding hero bread.

But, in reality, according to several photos submitted by Tollin in the complaint, the fast-food chain’s sandwiches appear to be far more bread than filling.

According to Tollison, this is especially concerning given inflation and high food prices — with many lower-income customers struggling financially.

‘The Type of Advertising We’re Trying to Stop’

Tollison’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for New Yorkers who bought the sandwiches in the last three years, for Subway’s alleged violations of the state’s consumer protection laws.

In an interview with Reuters, Tollison’s attorney Anthony Russo says that this Subway lawsuit represents “an egregious example of the type of advertising we’re trying to stop.”

According to the news outlet, Subway did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

This lawsuit is the latest in a growing number of similar legal challenges as customers claim that there is a huge disparity between what fast food joints actually serve in restaurants and the products that they advertise in photographs.

Last year, Burger King was sued over claims that the company’s advertising photos make the Whopper look bigger than what they were served up in reality.

Meanwhile, a disgruntled customer sued Taco Bell after his Mexican Pizza did not look like the one advertised in the company’s promotional photos.



Image credits: All photos via court documents.