Sony’s Dual-Battery Charger, Coupler Expand Power Solutions for Photogs

Sony announced a new BC-ZD1 dual-battery charger for its widely used NP-FZ100 batteries and a new DC-C1 DC coupler to provide power via USB to compatible cameras that use NP-FZ100 or NP-FW50 batteries.

Both new products have appeared on retailer websites and were quickly spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors. The Sony BC-ZD1 dual-battery charger is available to preorder now for $119.99 and is expected to arrive very soon.

“The BC-ZD1 is a high-speed charger for Sony’s high-capacity NP-FZ100 batteries. It can simultaneously charge two batteries in approximately 155 minutes (full charge) when connected to a USB Power Delivery (PD) compatible power supply with 30W or higher output and a USB cable with USB PD support (3A) or higher current,” Sony explains in a press release.

The new charger includes an indicator lamp that shows each battery’s charging status using five-stage indicators. The battery charger is relatively small, measuring just 84.5 x 70 x 29.2 millimeters (3.3 x 2.8 x 1.1 inches). It weighs 149 grams (5.3 ounces) without batteries inserted. Per B&H’s product listing, the BC-ZD1 does not ship with a USB cable.

Dual battery charges are relatively uncommon, and the BC-ZD1 marks Sony’s first offering of the type for its Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras. Since the new charger accepts FZ100 batteries, it is compatible with a vast range of Sony cameras, including models like the ZV-E1, a1, a9 III, a7S III, a7R IV and V, a7C series, a7 III and IV, a6600 and a6700, and more.

Canon has a dual-battery charger, the LC-E19, for numerous LP-series batteries. This charger, available for $349, ships with the new Canon EOS R1 and the EOS R3.

Nikon has made numerous dual-battery chargers over the years for its flagship DSLR cameras. Still, the company’s flagship mirrorless model, the Nikon Z9, instead ships with the MH-33 single battery charger.

As for the DC Coupler DC-C1 enables a stable power supply during long shoots by providing continuous power to cameras compatible with the FZ100 or FW50 batteries. The coupler offers direct access to the camera from an external power source, including a USB PD-compatible AC adapter (65 watts or more). The DC-C1 has a locking screw hole to prevent accidental cable disconnection, and the cable is 1.6 meters (5.2 feet) long. The coupler includes a power indicator status lamp.

The Sony DC-C1 is available to preorder now for $129.99 and should arrive to customers shortly.

Image credits: Sony