Take Advantage of These Great Fujifilm Deals Before They’re Gone

As 2026 gets underway, Fujifilm photographers have a rare chance to upgrade their kits with deep discounts across X Series and GFX cameras and lenses. From long-reach wildlife glass and fast primes to medium format optics built for ultimate detail, these limited-time deals cover nearly every style of photography. Many offers end January 18 at 11:59 PM ET, making now the ideal moment to invest in gear that will shape your year ahead.

Fujifilm X-Mount Telephoto and Super-Telephoto Lenses

FUJIFILM XF 50-140mm f/2.8 and XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 Lenses Kit

This two-lens kit delivers a flexible telephoto solution for Fujifilm X shooters who cover a wide range of subjects. The XF 50–140mm f/2.8 is well-suited for portraits, events, and indoor sports thanks to its constant aperture and fast autofocus performance. Complementing it, the XF 100–400mm f/4.5–5.6 offers extended reach for wildlife, outdoor sports, and distant subjects while maintaining excellent sharpness. Both lenses feature weather-resistant construction and optical image stabilization, making them dependable tools for demanding environments. Now $600 off at $3,548, this kit represents strong value for photographers who need versatility and reach.

FUJIFILM XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Lens

Designed for wildlife, aviation, and outdoor sports photography, this super-telephoto zoom delivers impressive reach in a relatively lightweight and manageable design. Its linear motor autofocus system ensures quick and accurate subject tracking, even at long focal lengths. Optical image stabilization helps maintain sharp results when shooting handheld or in challenging conditions. Weather sealing adds confidence for outdoor use in unpredictable environments. Save $400 and grab it for $1,999.

FUJIFILM XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens with UV Filter Kit

This popular telephoto zoom strikes an excellent balance between reach, image quality, and portability. It’s a reliable option for wildlife, sports, and compressed landscape photography, offering strong sharpness throughout the zoom range. Built-in optical image stabilization helps reduce camera shake during handheld shooting. The included UV filter provides added front-element protection for field work. Now $400 off at $1,849.

FUJIFILM XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens with 2x Teleconverter and UV Filter Kit

This expanded kit adds a 2x teleconverter, extending the lens’s reach for serious long-range photography. It’s particularly well-suited for birding and wildlife shooters who want additional magnification without switching lenses. The lens retains its weather resistance and optical image stabilization, ensuring dependable performance in outdoor conditions. Autofocus remains responsive, even at extended focal lengths. Save $400 and get the kit for $2,376.76.

Wide-Angle and Prime Lenses for Fujifilm X

FUJIFILM XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR Lens

This ultra-wide prime is designed for photographers working in landscapes, architecture, and immersive environmental scenes. It delivers impressive edge-to-edge sharpness with well-controlled distortion for its focal length. The compact design makes it easy to carry on travel and outdoor shoots. Weather-resistant construction ensures reliability when shooting in challenging conditions. Now $300 off at $649.99.

Fujifilm X-Series Mirrorless Cameras

FUJIFILM X-H2 Mirrorless Camera with 16-80mm Lens

The X-H2 combines high-resolution imaging with advanced autofocus and video capabilities. Paired with the versatile 16–80mm zoom, it covers everything from wide-angle landscapes to short telephoto portraits. The camera’s robust build and ergonomic design make it suitable for both studio and field work. It’s an excellent choice for hybrid shooters who need flexibility across photo and video workflows. Save $500.95 at $2,299.

FUJIFILM X half Digital Camera (Black)

The X half focuses on simplicity, portability, and Fujifilm’s signature color science. Designed for everyday photography, it encourages spontaneous shooting with its compact, approachable form factor. Its lightweight build makes it easy to carry throughout the day without fatigue. Ideal for casual creatives and enthusiasts, it delivers strong image quality in a minimalist package. Now $200 off at $649.

FUJIFILM X-H2S Mirrorless Camera with 18mm f/1.4 Lens and Essentials+ Kit

This bundle pairs Fujifilm’s stacked-sensor flagship camera with a fast, wide-angle prime lens. The X-H2S excels in speed, autofocus tracking, and video performance, making it a strong choice for action and professional production. The included 18mm f/1.4 lens offers excellent low-light capability and sharpness. Additional accessories in the Essentials+ kit enhance readiness for demanding workflows. Save $110 at $4,275.89.

FUJIFILM X-T5 Mirrorless Camera with 23mm f/2 Lens and Street-Travel Photography Kit

Designed with portability in mind, this kit is ideal for street and travel photographers. The X-T5 delivers high-resolution performance in a compact, lightweight body. Paired with the 23mm f/2 lens, it offers a classic field of view well suited for everyday shooting. The included accessories enhance usability while keeping the setup streamlined. Save $109.90 at $2,398.

FUJIFILM X-T5 Mirrorless Camera with 16-55mm f/2.8 Lens and Basic Bundle

This bundle combines Fujifilm’s flagship APS-C camera with a professional-grade constant-aperture zoom. The 16–55mm f/2.8 lens covers a versatile focal range suitable for weddings, events, and commercial assignments. Weather-sealed construction ensures durability in demanding environments. The setup offers excellent image quality and dependable performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios. Now $100 off at $3,298.

FUJIFILM X-T50 Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens

Compact and lightweight, the X-T50 is well-suited for photographers upgrading from smartphones or entry-level cameras. The included 15–45mm zoom covers standard everyday focal lengths for travel and general use. Its intuitive controls and modern autofocus system make it easy to use while still offering room to grow. A solid option for beginners seeking strong image quality in a portable package. Save $100 at $1,599.

Fujifilm GFX Medium Format Lenses

FUJIFILM GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR Lens with Filter Kit

This ultra-wide zoom is designed for landscapes, architecture, and interior photography on the GFX system. It delivers excellent corner-to-corner sharpness while maintaining controlled distortion. Weather-resistant construction ensures dependable performance outdoors. The included filter kit adds convenience and protection for professional field use. Save $506.99 at $2,399.

FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Lens with Filter Kit

Covering a versatile standard zoom range, this lens is well-suited for portraits, documentary work, and commercial projects. Optical image stabilization helps maintain sharpness during handheld shooting. Fast linear motors deliver responsive, accurate autofocus performance. Built for professional reliability, it’s a core lens for many GFX shooters. Save $506.99 at $2,099.

FUJIFILM GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR Lens

This wide-angle zoom excels in environmental, architectural, and landscape photography. It delivers consistent optical performance across the frame with minimal distortion. Weather sealing supports use in challenging outdoor conditions. A dependable wide-angle solution for GFX users. Now $500 off at $2,399.

FUJIFILM GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR Lens

This fast normal prime offers shallow depth-of-field control and excellent subject separation. It’s well-suited for portraits, fine-art photography, and low-light work. Sharpness and contrast remain strong even wide open. Built to professional standards, it complements the GFX system’s resolution capabilities. Save $500 at $2,099.95.

FUJIFILM GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR Lens with 77mm Filter Kit

Designed for portrait photographers, this lens delivers beautiful compression and creamy background blur. Exceptional sharpness ensures fine detail across the frame. Weather-resistant construction supports professional use in varied environments. The included filter kit adds extra value for working photographers. Now $500 off at $2,099.

FUJIFILM GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR Lens

This standard zoom is a workhorse lens for commercial, editorial, and documentary photography. It offers excellent optical consistency across its focal range. Fast autofocus and rugged construction support demanding professional workflows. Weather sealing ensures reliability in both studio and field environments. Save $500 at $2,099.95.

FUJIFILM GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR Lens

A classic portrait lens for the GFX system, this prime delivers striking subject isolation and flattering compression. The fast f/2 aperture enables low-light shooting and creative depth-of-field control. Autofocus is quick and accurate for both stills and video. Built for professional use, it’s a standout option for portrait specialists. Now $500 off at $2,699.

FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Lens

This stabilized zoom covers a versatile focal range suitable for portraits, events, and commercial assignments. Optical image stabilization improves handheld usability, especially in lower light. Autofocus performance is smooth and reliable across the zoom range. A strong all-around lens for professional GFX workflows. Save $500 at $2,099.

FUJIFILM GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

This compact telephoto zoom is ideal for landscapes, travel, and compressed perspectives on the GFX system. Built-in stabilization helps maintain sharpness when shooting handheld. Despite its reach, it remains relatively lightweight for a medium-format lens. Weather-resistant construction ensures dependable outdoor performance. Now $500 off at $1,799.

Bonus Deals: Third-Party Lenses for Fujifilm X

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Lens (FUJIFILM X)

This long zoom delivers impressive reach while maintaining strong autofocus performance. Tamron’s VXD motor ensures fast, quiet focusing for wildlife and sports photography. Vibration compensation helps reduce camera shake at long focal lengths. It’s a compelling alternative to native lenses for photographers needing extended reach. Save $300 at $1,199.

Artra Lab Nocty-Nonikkor 50mm f/1.2 Lens (FUJIFILM X)

This fast manual-focus lens delivers a classic rendering style with strong character. The bright f/1.2 aperture enables shallow depth-of-field and low-light shooting. It’s particularly appealing for artistic portraits and creative photography. Compact and affordable, it offers a distinctive alternative to modern autofocus lenses. Now $250 off, down to $299.99.

Voigtlander Macro APO-Ultron 35mm f/2 Lens for FUJIFILM X-Mount

This premium manual-focus lens delivers exceptional sharpness and color correction. Its macro capability allows for close-up work while maintaining high image quality. The all-metal construction provides a solid, professional feel. Ideal for photographers who prioritize precision and optical performance. Save $250 at $449.

Tokina atx-m 23mm f/1.4 Lens for FUJIFILM X

A fast wide-angle prime, this lens is well-suited for street, travel, and environmental photography. The f/1.4 aperture supports low-light shooting and subject isolation. Compact and lightweight, it pairs well with smaller Fujifilm bodies. An affordable option for photographers seeking fast glass. Now $250 off at $199.

Sirui Sniper f/1.2 Autofocus 3-Lens Kit (FUJIFILM X)

This three-lens kit offers ultra-fast apertures with autofocus support across multiple focal lengths. Designed for portraits and cinematic shooting, it delivers strong subject separation and low-light performance. Autofocus compatibility enhances usability for both stills and video. A compelling bundle for creators building a fast prime kit. Save $249.75 at $749.25.

Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 X Lens for FUJIFILM X

This normal-view prime offers versatile framing for everyday photography. The fast aperture enables strong low-light performance and pleasing background blur. Lightweight construction makes it easy to carry for extended shoots. An excellent value option for Fujifilm X shooters. Save $230 at $199.

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS Lens for Fujifilm X Mount

A popular choice for astrophotography and interiors, this ultra-wide lens features a bright f/2 aperture. Manual focus control allows for precise adjustments, especially in low-light conditions. Its compact design makes it easy to pack for travel and night shoots. A strong budget-friendly option for wide-angle enthusiasts. Now $223.81 off at $175.19.

