Adobe Firefly Video Is the First Commercially Safe Generative AI Video Model

Adobe unveiled its Firefly Video Model last month, previewing a variety of new generative AI video features. Today, the Firefly Video Model has officially launched in public beta and is the first publicly available generative video model designed to be commercially safe.

Since Firefly’s first beta in March 2023, users have generated more than 13 billion images, six billion of which were created in the last six months. Firefly is featured in numerous Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator, and with the introduction of the Firefly Video Model (beta), it is coming to Premiere Pro, Adobe’s venerable video editing software.

Prompt: Point of view shot inside a beautiful, gently lit cenote in Mexico. The water is clear and blue with a sparkle from the late afternoon sun. The color is warm and magic hour style. High quality, cinematic

Firefly’s primary generative video technology is text-to-video, the motion equivalent of text-to-image. Users can describe the video they want in a specific style. Further, Firefly offers a variety of camera controls, including angle, motion, and zoom, enabling people to finetune the video results. It’s also possible to generate new video using reference images, which may be especially helpful when trying to create B-roll that can seamlessly fit into an existing project.

Prompt: Cinematic closeup and detailed portrait of an elderly man in the middle of a street at night. the lighting is moody and dramatic. The color grade is blue shadows and orange highlights. the man has extremely realistic detailed skin texture and visible pores. movement is subtle and soft. the camera doesn’t move. film grain. vintage anamorphic lens.

This lattermost feature is precisely how Firefly fits into Premiere Pro. With Generative Extend (beta), creators and editors can extend existing clips using Firefly to smooth out transitions or hold on shots longer to get perfectly synced edits — rather than reshoot something.

“The usage of Firefly within our creative applications has seen massive adoption, and it’s been inspiring to see how the creative community has used it to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” says Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, digital media at Adobe. “We’re thrilled to bring creative professionals even more tools for ideation and creation, all designed to be commercially safe.”

Prompt: Cinematic drone shot flying over the vast, red martian landscape as it races below us, the horizon red as the sun begins to rise. At the end of the shot, the sun shines up over the horizon.

The commercially safe aspect is an important one for Adobe. Firefly has been trained exclusively using licensed and public domain content. Further, content created using Adobe Firefly may include Content Credentials, showing others that it was made using generative AI.

a

Prompt: The flowers are moving in the wind, a beautiful butterfly is landing on one of the flowers.

To date, Firefly has been used by numerous Adobe enterprise customers to optimize workflows and scale content creation, including PepsiCo/Gatorade, IBM, Mattel, and more.

Adobe Firefly Video Model is available in a limited public beta today through the Firefly web app, including text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities. Generative Extend is available in Premiere Pro now via beta.

Image credits: Adobe