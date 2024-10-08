Blazar’s Affordable Cato 2x Anamorphic FF Cine Lenses Are the Lightest Available

Four black and silver camera lenses of different focal lengths are arranged side by side against a white background. Each lens features blue focus and aperture markings.

Chinese cinema lens maker Blazar launched its Cato 2x anamorphic cine lenses for full-frame cameras. After debuting as prototypes at NAB in April, the “world’s lightest full-frame 2x anamorphic” lenses, per Blazar, are finally ready for showtime.

Joining Blazar’s Remus 1.5x anamorphic lenses for full-frame cameras, a series that was expanded with four new focal lengths last month, the Cato lenses come in four focal lengths, 40mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 125mm, with apertures ranging from T2 to T4. The Cato lenses come in PL and EF lens mounts, and each lens sports a 16-bladed iris.

A close-up view of a camera lens showing various adjustment dials and numbers. The lens is labeled "Cato 40 T2" and has a sleek black and silver design.
Blazar Cato 40mm T2

As CineD notes, compared to the Blazar Cato prototypes seen at NAB, the manufacturer made some changes, including moving to a unified 85mm front diameter (each lens accepts 82mm front filters).

Blazar says these lenses are the lightest 2x full-frame anamorphic lenses on the market, and the claim has legs. These are very compact and portable 2x anamorphic lenses, with weights ranging from 898 grams (1.97 pounds) for the lightest lens, the 55mm T2, to 1,020 grams (2.24 pounds) for the heaviest prime, the 40mm T2. The 85mm T2.8 and 125mm T4 slot in between, tipping the scales at 927 grams (2.04 pounds) and 940 grams (2.07 pounds), respectively. With these weights, the lenses should work well on many gimbals for handheld shooting.

A comparison table of camera lens specifications for four lenses: 40mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 125mm. It includes details on aperture, rotation, lens mount, focus distance, weight, iris blades, front diameter, filter thread, and image circle.

Each lens has a unified 150-degree focus throw, although aperture rotation varies slightly across the lineup, ranging from 71.7 to 83.5 degrees.

Unlike some anamorphic lenses with different flare color variants, the Blazar Cato series sticks with a neutral silver flare. “Cato lenses flares have a classic, neutral silver tone that evokes the timeless look of vintage anamorphic,” says Blazar. The trademark oval bokeh of anamorphic lenses will be even more pronounced with Cato’s 2x squeeze factor, too.

Close-up of four camera lenses with different lighting. Each lens is illuminated in shades of blue and magenta. The first lens shows the number 55, and another lens has the word "LAZA" partially visible. Each has intricate detailing and markings.

Filmmaker Cam Mackey offers additional details and a lot of sample footage in his new hands-on video, as seen below.

As far as full-frame anamorphic lenses go, not only are the Blazar Cato lenses lightweight, but they are also reasonably affordable. They’re a budget-friendly entry point into anamorphic cinematography.

A set of four black camera lenses is displayed under neon lights with "CATO 2X" written above them in bold, glowing letters. The background has a gradient of pink and blue hues, creating a modern and futuristic look.

The Blazar Cato lenses are available individually or in a four-lens set. For a limited time, each lens is available with a $100 discount, so the 55mm T2, 85mm T2.8, and 125mm T4 lenses are each $1,199, down from $1,299. Meanwhile, the Cato 40mm T2 is a bit pricier at $1,399, down from $1,499. The four-lens set is available for $3,999, a $600 discount on top of the $800 savings for bundling the lenses. The 55mm, 85mm, and 125mm lenses are expected to ship in November, while the 40mm lens will arrive in February 2025.

