Blazar’s Talon 1.5X AF Anamorphic Lenses Are the First of Their Kind

Blazar has announced the Talon 1.5X AF anamorphic lens series, expanding its lineup with what it says is the first 1.5× squeeze anamorphic system to feature autofocus.

While the market has already seen several 1.33× autofocus anamorphic options from Blazar and competitors such as Sirui, the Talon series aims to carve out a new space by combining a higher squeeze ratio with autofocus performance optimized for modern mirrorless cameras.

The Talon series is positioned toward creators seeking cinematic anamorphic character without the operational complexity traditionally associated with anamorphic lenses. Blazar describes the lenses as ultra-compact, lightweight, and optimized for fast, precise autofocus, targeting solo shooters, gimbal operators, and small production crews working in dynamic environments.

Focal Lengths and Optical Coverage

At launch, the Talon 1.5X AF series will consist of three focal lengths: 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm. The 35mm lens is listed with a T2.1 aperture, while Blazar has not yet disclosed T-stop values for the 50mm and 75mm versions. All three lenses cover a full-frame image circle measuring 36 by 24 millimeters.

Despite the 1.5× squeeze factor, Blazar claims the Talon lenses deliver a visual character closer to that of a 1.8× anamorphic look. According to the company, this optical design is intended to provide enhanced cinematic depth, oval bokeh, and wider compositions while remaining easier to frame and compose than higher-squeeze anamorphic systems.

Compact Design and Handling

One of the defining aspects of the Talon series is its compact and lightweight construction. Each lens weighs between 23.42 ounces (664 grams) and 24.30 ounces (689 grams), keeping all models under 1.52 pounds (690 grams). This weight range is intended to make the lenses suitable for gimbals, handheld rigs, and compact camera builds.

All three lenses share a consistent 80mm front diameter and accept 77mm screw-in filters, simplifying accessory use across the lineup. The lenses feature a long 360-degree focus rotation, which Blazar positions as beneficial for precise focus control, particularly during manual focus operation.

Autofocus is central to the Talon concept. Blazar states that the Talon 1.5X AF lenses are engineered for fast and accurate autofocus performance, including real-time subject tracking and advanced eye-tracking support. This positions the lenses for use in documentary, run-and-gun, and hybrid photo-video workflows where continuous focus is critical.

Each lens includes a physical AF/MF switch, allowing users to switch quickly between autofocus and manual focus. Notably, there are no pitch gears on the focus barrel, reinforcing the Talon series’ emphasis on lightweight, streamlined operation rather than traditional cine-style rigging.

Mount Choice and System Considerations

At launch, the Talon 1.5X AF anamorphic lenses will be available exclusively in Sony E-mount. This decision may raise questions among some users, as Sony mirrorless cameras do not currently offer open-gate recording modes commonly associated with anamorphic workflows. Blazar has not announced an L-mount option at this stage, though it notes that additional mounts are planned for the future.

Close-focus distances vary by focal length: the 35 millimeter to 1.2 feet (0.37 meters), the 50 millimeter to 2.1 feet (0.65 meters), and the 75 millimeter to 2.39 feet (0.73 meters). All lenses feature a 16-blade iris, contributing to smooth bokeh rendering and consistent out-of-focus characteristics.

With the Talon 1.5X AF series, Blazar is positioning itself at the intersection of autofocus convenience and higher-squeeze anamorphic aesthetics, offering a compact full-frame option for filmmakers seeking a cinematic look with fewer technical barriers.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the Blazar Talon 1.5X AF anamorphic lenses open on February 3. During the pre-order period, each lens will be priced at $999 USD, with shipping expected to begin in early February. Following the pre-order window, the retail price will increase to $1,099t per lens. Blazar has also announced that previous customers who have purchased lenses through its official store will receive an additional $100 USD discount.

Image credits: Blazar