Photographer Captures Supermoon Rising Behind the Statue of Liberty

Matt Growcoot
Two images of the Statue of Liberty during a full moon. The left shows the statue silhouetted by the moon and trees. The right features a close-up view of the statue from behind, with the large moon in the background.
The Harvest Moon Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty. | Dan Martland

Photographer Dan Martland had to improvise for these spellbinding photos of the Harvest Moon Supermoon rising behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Martland tells PetaPixel that the photos were planned “last minute” because the weather forecast wasn’t good for the day of the full Moon until he began monitoring webcams and could see skies opening up.

But he still had to pick a spot to shoot from, the Moon’s position in the sky changes all the time meaning Martland is constantly looking for a spot that will make for an interesting photo. “The Statue of Liberty is always a winner,” Martland explains.

The Statue of Liberty stands illuminated at dusk, framed by silhouetted trees. A large, glowing full moon appears to rest on the statue's raised torch against a backdrop of city buildings.
Dan Martland
The Statue of Liberty is silhouetted against a large full moon in a twilight sky, framed by tree branches. A city skyline is visible in the background.
Dan Martland

For the shot taken on September 18, Martland used an app called PlanitPro which showed a potential vantage point in New Jersey from Liberty State Park. But upon arrival, the spot was actually a beachy area where the tide was coming in and Martland and his friend realized they would be neck deep in water by the time the Supermoon had risen.

“So we end up scrambling around trying to find another plot,” Martland explains via a voicenote. “We’re carrying two tripods each and a big backpack, it was pretty humid and we’re sweating trying to figure out a spot with like 10 minutes to go. So we ended up, believe it or not, being a little bit naughty.”

Martland and his pal ended up on a private golf course where the golfers gave their blessing to the photographers.

“We just set up there and hoped for the best but weren’t too sure if the Moon was going to come out at all,” adds Martland.

Fortunately, the Moon did come out and although Martland complained it wasn’t perfect because trees were in the foreground, many online said they loved the natural elements in the shot.

A full moon illuminates the night sky over a cityscape featuring skyscrapers with lit windows. The tallest building, in the center, is topped with a blue spire. The scene reflects a striking contrast against the dark, clear night.
The large Moon was visible on other nights too. Here, Martland captured it rising behind the Empire State Building the evening before.
A large full moon rises behind a modern cityscape. The moon appears to be perched on a tall, illuminated spire. A glass skyscraper with lit windows is visible on the right, contrasting the natural glow of the moon.
Dan Martland

The owner of the golf course later arrived and asked what the photographers were doing, Martland and his friend apologized but the golf course owner ended up being “super chill” and even gave them a ride back in a golf buggy.

“He loved what we were doing and I gained an extra follow on Instagram because I was showing him what we did,” adds Martland.

The image was shot on a Sony 200-600mm lens, at the 600mm focal point, which is why the Moon appears so massive in the photos.

“I chase these shots all the time, it’s always trying to find those unique ones where there’s not big crowds of other people doing the same thing,” adds Martland. “I’m always looking for the biggest Moon possible, which means lens compression and being at 600 and being miles away.”

More of Martland’s work can be found on his Twitter, Instagram, and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Dan Martland

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
supermoon feature Stunning Photos of July’s Supermoon from Around the World
Sturgeon Moon From London to New York: August’s Supermoon Sparkled Across the Globe
Statue of Liberty is Struck by lightning Photographer Captures Statue of Liberty Getting Zapped by Lightning
The image is split into two panels: The left shows a bright full moon above a layer of clouds at night. The right displays an orange-hued moon rising over a city skyline with illuminated skyscrapers, including a tall, pointed one resembling the Empire State Building. The Strawberry Moon Lit Up Skies Across the World This Past Weekend
Discussion