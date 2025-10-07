Harvest Supermoon Lights Up New York City for Photographers

Matt Growcoot
A collage showing a plane flying in front of a full moon, the Statue of Liberty holding the full moon, and a modern building with the moon behind it at dusk.
Mike Carroll, left and right, Gary Hershorn, center.

A large Harvest Supermoon put on a show for photographers in New York City yesterday and Sunday as it loomed large and bright over the Manhattan skyline.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon is full while at its closest point to Earth (called perigee), making it appear larger and more luminous. Photographers use clever focal lengths to make the Moon appear even more massive.

In reality, a supermoon looks roughly 10 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a regular full Moon. But when a photographer uses a powerful zoom, it creates a compression effect, making the Moon look comparable in size to objects in the foreground, such as buildings or, in Gary Hershorn’s case, the Statue of Liberty.

The Statue of Liberty stands in the foreground, with a large full moon rising behind it against the backdrop of the New York City skyline at dusk.
Harvest Supermoon rising behind the Statue of Liberty. | Gary Hershorn
A person on a hydrofoil surfboard rides across the water at sunset, with the Statue of Liberty, New York City skyline, and a full moon in the background.
A man rides an electric hydrofoil as the supermoon rises. | Gary Hershorn

Hershorn took stunning shots of the Harvest Supermoon rising behind the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn skyline on Monday evening. The day before, he got a “98 percent illuminated waxing gibbous Moon” rising behind the EdgeNYC observation deck.

Meanwhile photographer Mike Carroll captured a United airplane flying through the supermoon. The plane’s wake made it look as if the Moon itself was shimmering. The night before, Carroll captured Earth’s natural satellite rising behind the Jenga Building in New York.

A United Airlines airplane flies across the sky with a large, bright full moon in the background, creating a dramatic silhouette effect against the dark blue sky.
Carroll used a Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports lens to bring the plane and the Moon closer together. | @jerseyportraits
A United Airlines airplane is silhouetted against a large, bright full moon in a dark sky, appearing to fly in front of the moon.
Mike Carroll
A modern, glass-covered, staggered high-rise building stands in front of a large full moon at dusk. A helicopter is seen flying near the moon, above the cityscape.
Mike Carroll
A full moon appears to rest perfectly atop a uniquely stacked modern skyscraper at dusk, with soft light reflecting off the building's glass windows.
Mike Carroll

Dan Martland, meanwhile, captured a British Airways plane riding on top of the Moon, as well as getting the huge disk rising above midtown Manhattan. The latter shot had an interesting billboard in the foreground. “No problem getting it up tonight,” Martland commented on X.

A large full moon rises over a city skyline with modern glass skyscrapers at sunset. In the foreground, a billboard for a wellness clinic is visible above an elevated road.
Dan Martland
A British Airways airplane flies across a dark sky, perfectly silhouetted against a large, bright full moon, creating a dramatic nighttime scene.
Dan Martland

Space.com notes that the full Moon nearest to the Autumn equinox is called the Harvest Moon. Traditionally, farmers would use light reflected from the Moon to work the fields at night.

, ,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
supermoon feature Stunning Photos of July’s Supermoon from Around the World
All four supermoons in 2023 Photographer Captures All Four Supermoons in 2023
Super bluemoon Photographers All Around the World Capture Ultra-Rare Blue Supermoon
This Gorgeous Film Shows Photographers In Front of a Rising Supermoon
Discussion