Godox Launches Tiny Retro-Styled iM30 On-Camera Flash

Godox announced the iM30, a compact consumer-grade on-camera flash that weighs just 78 grams (2.75 ounces).

The iM30 is the latest in a series of compact flashes from Godox. While the company is perhaps best known for its professional lighting solutions, like the new AD200Pro II flash and AD600 Pro II light, the Chinese manufacturer also makes numerous compact, portable consumer-grade products, like the Lux Elf and Lux Cadet Retro.

However, compared to these, the new iM30 is even smaller and should fit in typical pants pockets. Stylistically, the Godox iM30 is perhaps most similar to the Godox Lux Junior released in 2022. The two flashes share a similar shape and profile, although the Lux Junior is slightly less powerful, with a guide number of 12 meters (39.4 feet).

The 78-gram light has a guide number of 15 meters (49.2 feet) at ISO. While not the most powerful flash, it should work for photographing subjects up close and should deliver superior results than a typical built-in flash.

Godox says the iM30 “delivers superior fill light compared to built-in camera flashes, ensuring bright, natural illumination for improved photo quality.”

Flash power is adjusted manually over seven steps, from 1/64 to 1/1 (full) power. Power is adjusted via a dial on top of the flash, which also includes a power indicator light and mode buttons. The flash includes an integrated 2.5mm sync socket and can be triggered via an additional flash through an optical sensor mode.

The flash’s color temperature is 6,500K, plus or minus 200K. Powered by two AAA batteries, the iM30 promises around 230 full-power flashes and recycles every 3.6 seconds at full power.

Pricing and Availability

Godox has yet to share pricing or availability information for its new compact iM30 flash. However, the product page is up on B&H, where photographers can sign up for availability notifications.

Image credits: Godox