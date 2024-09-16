Teenage Boy Shot While Location Scouting for Homecoming Photo Shoot

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face as he scoped out a location for his high school homecoming photos and tried to ask permission to do the shoot on the private property.

On September 10, the 17-year-old boy and his 15-year-old friend left a high school in Colorado, U.S., around 3.30 pm and went scouting for a location to take homecoming photos.

According to a press release by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Council, the teenagers stopped outside a private lakeside property in Pleasant Park Road in Conifer, which is about 30 miles southwest of Denver, at around 4.15 pm.

The pair parked their car and jumped over a fence to the private property. They then walked up the driveway to try to speak to the homeowner to ask permission to take their high school homecoming photos at the lakeside home.

After assuming that the homeowner was not on the location, the teens then returned to their car and began writing a note to ask permission to use the property for photos.

However, the homeowner was at the property at the time and saw the teens on the cameras of her security system. She called police and her boyfriend to report the teenagers for trespassing.

As one of the teenage boys took out his school binder and started writing a note to leave for the homeowner, the pair saw a truck pull up and block their car.

According to the Colorado Sun, Brent Metz, who was reportedly the caller’s boyfriend and a member of the Mountain View Town Council, got out of the truck and walked toward the front of the teenagers’ car.

Metz pulled a handgun from his holster and pointed it toward the boys.

Metz then shot at the boys through their car’s windshield, striking one of the teens in the face, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says in the press release.

When police responded to the scene, the victim was “bleeding heavily from his face and had blood running down his arm.” The 17-year-old’s friend was holding a t-shirt up to his face to put pressure on the wound.

Cops located the weapon used in the shooting inside of Metz’s truck.

Metz was arrested on counts of first-degree assault and illegal discharge of a firearm and two counts each of felony menacing and reckless endangerment. Metz is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (September 17).

The teenager survived the shooting but remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Sun.



Image credits: Header photo via Jefferson County Sheriff’s Council.

