How to Add PetaPixel as a Preferred Source on Google

Google’s search engine has undergone some major changes in recent times, from AI summaries that dominate search results to new algorithms that might bury the news sources you actually care about.



If you’re a fan of PetaPixel, love photography, and want to make sure our stories and reviews show up in your searches for news and gear, Google has introduced a new way for you to stay in the driver’s seat. It’s called “Preferred Sources.”

Adding a news source to your Preferred Sources will give that source priority in your Top Stories search results, and articles may also be brought to your attention in a new From Your Sources section in some search results.

Here’s how you can set PetaPixel as a Preferred Source: simply click this link and then check the box on the right.

Voila! After doing so, you’ll see PetaPixel added to your list of Preferred Sources.

You’ll also be able to add PetaPixel as a Preferred Source when doing a search, too. If you see a Top Stories section on any results page, you’ll notice a new Preferred Sources icon next to the box title. Clicking this will bring up your list of preferred sources — you can make sure PetaPixel is on this list and add it if it’s not.

Our team at PetaPixel continues to work hard on a daily basis to bring you the best news, reviews, and more from the world of photography. As AI and other changes make it harder for news publishers to stay visible, we’d greatly appreciate your support in making sure we stay relevant in your Google search results!