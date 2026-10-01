Fujifilm Increases Japanese Camera Prices by up to 23%

Fujifilm has raised prices in Japan by up to 23% across much of its photography lineup, citing increased costs.

As of today, October 1, select Fujifilm digital camera prices have increased by about 6 to 15%, per Fujifilm Japan. On the medium-format front, Fujifilm’s three active cameras are all getting a price bump. The Fujifilm GFX100 II, GFX100S II, and GFX100RF are all pricier today than they were yesterday.

The damage is less widespread on the X Series side. Only the X-T50, plus the X-T50 kit with the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, the X-E5 and XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR kit, and the X100VI are getting a price increase. The Fujifilm X100VI is an interesting one because the camera remains extremely popular after its release about two and a half years ago, selling out about as quickly as it returns to store shelves. A slightly higher price is unlikely to dampen its popularity.













Only one standalone Fujifilm lens is more expensive in Japan now: the XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR. Its price is going up by about 12%.

Fujifilm’s popular Instax lineup is affected as well. The Instax mini LiPlay (and LiPlay+), Instax mini Evo, Instax Mini Evo Cinema, and Instax Wide Evo are increasing by 6 to 23%, the largest price hike of all. The Instax mini Link 3 and Instax SQ Link smartphone printers are jumping up between 7 and 12%.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued patronage of Fujifilm products,” Fujifilm says in a machine-translated press release.

“Fujifilm Imaging Systems Corporation (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Koji Matsumoto) will revise the prices of some products for digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, instant cameras, and smartphone printers,” Fujifilm continues.

“In the midst of the recent surge in the cost of parts and materials, manufacturing and logistics costs have been increasing. We have been striving to absorb costs by improving production efficiency and reducing costs, but since it is difficult to absorb only by corporate efforts, we will revise the price with the following contents.













“Thank you for your understanding of the situation,” Fujifilm concludes.

The price hike comes shortly after Fujifilm expressed concern about increasing memory prices in its recent financial disclosures.

This is not Fujifilm’s first price increase in Japan in recent years. In April 2025, the company increased analog product prices by up to 52%, again citing increased materials costs.

Again, Fujifilm’s new price increase is only for Japan. Prices in Europe recently increased by 5.3 to 11.1 percent, though.

Image creditsFujifilm