SmallRig’s New Cage Aims to Take Advantage of the Nikon Z5 IIC’s Video Chops

That didn’t take long. Nikon announced its new Z5 IIC camera last night, and SmallRig has already unveiled new accessories for it, including a quick release cage kit and a baseplate.

The SmallRig HawkLock Quick Release Cage for the Nikon Z5 IIC is available to preorder now for $59.99 and includes a NATO rail, 1/4″-inch 20 threaded holes, Arri locating holes, a cold shoe, a QD socket, and a wrist strap slot. Within the HawkLock ecosystem, users can attach side handles, top handles, monitors, SSDs, and mics to their Z5 IIC.

As expected, the cage has cutouts for essential functions and access to the Z5 IIC’s controls, flip screen, and battery compartment. The cage includes protective interior pads and a three-point locking system. The cage includes an integrated Arca-Swiss plate on the bottom.

The HawkLock Quick Release Cage for the Z5 IIC is made of aluminum alloy and weighs just 157 grams (5.5 ounces).

A full-blown camera cage for the Nikon Z5 IIC makes a lot of sense. Despite its relatively low $1,396.95 price tag, the Z5 IIC has plenty of video-friendly features, and its EVF-less design fits the broader “creator camera” market.













Like many other aspects of its performance, the Z5 IIC inherits its video features from the Nikon Z5 II. The Z5 IIC captures full-width oversampled 4K video at up to 30p and cropped 4Kp60. It also has Nikon’s N-Log profile, 12-bit N-RAW recording to the internal SD, and N-Log. The Z5 IIC also includes image stabilization and what PetaPixel‘s Jordan Drake describes as “reliable video autofocus.”

“I was also thrilled to see that Nikon includes all its professional assist tools in video mode. Histograms, waveforms, peaking, and very detailed punch-in for focus are all available and will have pro shooters feeling right at home, despite the Z5 IIC’s low price,” Drake writes.

Plus, it has a tally lamp, which Drake says is “cause for celebration.”

Taken all together, the Nikon Z5 IIC is a very capable video camera for its price point, which makes something like SmallRig’s new cage an add-on video-first and hybrid users may want to strongly consider.

Photographers can also opt for SmallRig’s new base plate, which adds a little more space to hold the compact camera and a tripod base plate with Arca-Swiss. It’s available in black and silver for $29.99 and will begin shipping soon.

Image creditsSmallRig