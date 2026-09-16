Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2027 Make Photo and Video Easy

Adobe has announced Photoshop Elements 2027 and Premiere Elements 2027, introducing a slate of new tools designed to help novice photo and video editors achieve their desired results more easily and quickly.

Unlike the standard Creative Cloud versions of Photoshop and Premiere, the Elements iterations are built with beginners in mind. The Elements apps don’t offer the same advanced, professional-grade features; instead, they promise to make photo and video editing more accessible. As in recent years, Adobe’s focus with the new releases is to make it even easier for people to edit their images.

Adobe argues that for many less advanced users, one of the hardest parts of the editing workflow is actually knowing which tool to use and where to locate it. Both Photoshop Elements 2027 and Premiere Elements 2027 include new tools to address that problem. Adobe’s AI Assistant, recently added as a beta feature to the company’s flagship Creative Cloud apps, is now in Elements, too. It’s still in beta, but it offers step-by-step guidance and recommendations for common editing tasks based on the media the user has open.

Other key AI-powered features from Photoshop are coming to Elements this year, including Generative Expand and Generative Upscale. These let users extend a photo’s frame and increase its resolution for sharing and printing.

Photoshop Elements 2027 includes Creative Filters, too, and a new AI Tools Hub that keeps all of the app’s AI tools in one place.

The existing slate of editing tools and features remains, including basic cropping tools, exposure and color adjustments, and more. Photoshop Elements also includes an upgraded Elements Organizer to help users quickly locate the content they are looking for. Users can search for photos with semantic text, use a duplicate finder to weed out extra files, and quickly share images to their phone with a QR code.

In Premiere Elements 2027, AI is the name of the game, too. For video editors looking for a particular shot to fill a gap in their timeline, Generate Image offers an AI-driven solution. Video editors can also use AI to create fancy title art.

A new Contextual Toolbar inside the app helps editors find the tool by describing the task, and new Editing Indicators make it easier to see where you have applied effects, transitions, and text for further refinement.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2027 and Premiere Elements 2027 are available now for macOS and Windows. Each app is $99.99 for a three-year license, with upgrades for current users available for $79.99 each. There’s also a bundled app for $149.99 for new users or $119.99 to upgrade.

Image creditsAdobe