Panasonic Lumix S9 Firmware Empowers the Lens Fn Button

Alongside the Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 lens, Panasonic has announced new Lumix S9 firmware, minor updates for other Lumix cameras, and new versions of the Lumix Lab and Lumix Flow apps.

There’s a lot to cover, so we’ll start with the Lumix S9 firmware, which brings the camera to version 2.1. Originally released in early 2024, the camera didn’t make a very positive first impression. However, thanks to subsequent firmware updates and new compact Lumix lenses, like the 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 in particular, the Lumix S9 has experienced a rebirth since its launch. It has been popular with customers all along, but it’s now a much more capable camera for serious photographers than it was at its debut.

With firmware version 2.1, the Lumix S9 gets even more improvements. The big change is that more functions can be assigned to the Len Fn button, including the Len Fn button on the new Lumix S 20mm f/2.5, for that matter.

Users can now assign the following functions to Lumix S Lens Fn buttons: Aspect Ratio, E-Stabilization (Video), Boost I.S. (Video), Image Area of Video, Focus Ring Control, Focus Limiter, Hybrid Zoom, Crop Zoom, Focus Peaking, and Video Record. These all offer new ways for users to interact with their Lumix S9 and attached Lumix S lenses, and that’s never a bad thing.

Firmware 2.1 also adds MP4 (Lite) recording up to 4Kp60 and 1080p120. This supports 4:2:0 10-bit recording with smaller file sizes than standard MP4 files. MP4 (Lite) is effectively half the size.

Other Lumix cameras, including the Lumix S1R II, S1 II, S1 IIN, and S1 IIE, are also getting new firmware updates. However, in their case, the updates primarily aim to improve shutter-release responsiveness and burst-shooting performance when using external flash units. Panasonic also promises enhanced operational stability, like just about every camera firmware update ever released.

Lumix Lab Version 3.1.1 is on its way and promises to simplify LUT discovery and content creation workflows. It supports the newly added MP4 (Lite) recording format on the Lumix S9, a new LUT category filter, downloadable LUT Packs curated by theme, and an improved user interface.

Lumix Flow Version 1.7.0 adds support for the Lumix S9. The Lumix Flow app is a compelling tool. It’s a video workflow smartphone app that works alongside compatible Lumix cameras, like the S9, and helps users map out their video from start to finish. It includes storyboarding and scripting tools and turns the user’s phone into an external video monitor. It is really quite powerful.

All of the firmware and app updates described above are expected to arrive on October 13 at 1 AM UTC.

Image creditsPanasonic