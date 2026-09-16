Panasonic Lumix S9 Firmware Empowers the Lens Fn Button

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Jeremy Gray

A blue Lumix camera body is shown below a close-up view of its black lens, which features an AF/MF focus switch.

Alongside the Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 lens, Panasonic has announced new Lumix S9 firmware, minor updates for other Lumix cameras, and new versions of the Lumix Lab and Lumix Flow apps.

There’s a lot to cover, so we’ll start with the Lumix S9 firmware, which brings the camera to version 2.1. Originally released in early 2024, the camera didn’t make a very positive first impression. However, thanks to subsequent firmware updates and new compact Lumix lenses, like the 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 in particular, the Lumix S9 has experienced a rebirth since its launch. It has been popular with customers all along, but it’s now a much more capable camera for serious photographers than it was at its debut.

Panasonic Lumix S9Buy new on B&HPanasonic Lumix S9Buy used on KEH.com

With firmware version 2.1, the Lumix S9 gets even more improvements. The big change is that more functions can be assigned to the Len Fn button, including the Len Fn button on the new Lumix S 20mm f/2.5, for that matter.

A silver Panasonic Lumix S-series 20mm f/2.5 prime lens viewed from a side angle against a white background.
Panasonic Lumix S 20mm f/2.5

Users can now assign the following functions to Lumix S Lens Fn buttons: Aspect Ratio, E-Stabilization (Video), Boost I.S. (Video), Image Area of Video, Focus Ring Control, Focus Limiter, Hybrid Zoom, Crop Zoom, Focus Peaking, and Video Record. These all offer new ways for users to interact with their Lumix S9 and attached Lumix S lenses, and that’s never a bad thing.

A green and black Lumix mirrorless camera with an 18-40mm lens attached, viewed from the front-right angle.
Panasonic Lumix S9

Firmware 2.1 also adds MP4 (Lite) recording up to 4Kp60 and 1080p120. This supports 4:2:0 10-bit recording with smaller file sizes than standard MP4 files. MP4 (Lite) is effectively half the size.

Other Lumix cameras, including the Lumix S1R II, S1 II, S1 IIN, and S1 IIE, are also getting new firmware updates. However, in their case, the updates primarily aim to improve shutter-release responsiveness and burst-shooting performance when using external flash units. Panasonic also promises enhanced operational stability, like just about every camera firmware update ever released.

A smartphone displays the Lumix Lab app interface, showing a photo editing screen with a list of LUT filters, next to the app's colorful square icon on a gradient background.

Lumix Lab Version 3.1.1 is on its way and promises to simplify LUT discovery and content creation workflows. It supports the newly added MP4 (Lite) recording format on the Lumix S9, a new LUT category filter, downloadable LUT Packs curated by theme, and an improved user interface.

A person stands behind a camera mounted on a tripod, with a smartphone attached to the top of the camera displaying a live feed, next to the text "LUMIX Flow".

Lumix Flow Version 1.7.0 adds support for the Lumix S9. The Lumix Flow app is a compelling tool. It’s a video workflow smartphone app that works alongside compatible Lumix cameras, like the S9, and helps users map out their video from start to finish. It includes storyboarding and scripting tools and turns the user’s phone into an external video monitor. It is really quite powerful.

All of the firmware and app updates described above are expected to arrive on October 13 at 1 AM UTC.

Image creditsPanasonic

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