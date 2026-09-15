Canon’s Radically Redesigned EOS R8 II Has IBIS, 4Kp60, and an AF Joystick

Canon has announced the EOS R8 Mark II, the company’s newest full-frame mirrorless camera. The camera is designed for beginners and longtime photographers alike, promising easy-to-use modes for budding photographers and advanced features and controls for seasoned vets.

At the core of the R8 II is a familiar 24.2-megapixel full-frame image sensor and DIGIC X processor. The camera also features Canon’s reliable Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, delivering 100% autofocus area coverage with AI-powered subject detection and tracking modes.

The R8 II can shoot up to 40 frames per second, like its predecessor, and supports pre-continuous shooting. However, Canon notes that the R8 II can record 30% more continuous RAW photos and 58% more continuous JPEG shots than the original R8.

However, a major improvement over the original EOS R8 is the inclusion of in-body image stabilization (IBIS), addressing one of the biggest complaints people had about the R8. Canon says the IBIS is rated for up to 7.5 stops of shake correction in the center of the frame and seven stops at the periphery. The R8 II is the lightest full-frame EOS camera ever to include IBIS.

Another significant change on offer is the R8 II’s styling. The very angular camera body with squared-off edges not only looks vastly different than the smooth, flowing EOS R8, but looks unlike anything else in Canon’s EOS R Series lineup.

The R8 II remains relatively compact and lightweight, albeit slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor. The R8 II weighs 546 grams (19.3 ounces) with its LP-E17 battery and an SD card. It uses the same battery and single-card slot setup as the original R8. The R8 II is approximately 131.4 x 90 x 79.7 millimeters (5.17 x 3.54 x 3.14 inches).

For reference, the original R8 weighs 461 grams (16.3 ounces) with a battery and memory card, and is approximately 132.6 x 86.1 x 70.1 millimeters (5.2 x 3.4 x 2.8 inches).

The R8 II is available alongside a new optional EG-E2 extension grip. This new extension grip, designed specifically for the EOS R8 Mark II, attaches to the bottom of the camera to offer a bit more security when using larger, heavier lenses. It provides access to the bottom battery compartment and has a tripod thread.

On the display side, the Canon R8 II has the same 2.36-million-dot EVF as its predecessor, plus the same vari-angle 3-inch rear panel with approximately 1.62 million dots. The general control layout is quite similar, too, save for the welcome addition of a dedicated autofocus joystick selector on the back.

While the R8 II has many of the controls and features advanced users want, it also promises plenty of beginner-friendly modes. The camera’s Scene Intelligent Auto mode, Creative Assist, Creative Bracketing, Scene modes, and Color Filters make it easier for novice users to get the photos they want with the look they desire, without needing post-processing or RAW editing.

The camera also offers many video features that budding content creators and more advanced users want in this price bracket. The R8 II records uncropped 4Kp60 (6K oversampled) and includes 180p recording at Full HD resolution. It has audio support for Slow and Fast mode, too, which has a new position on the camera’s top mode dial. The R8 II includes Canon C-Log3 for those who want to do color grading.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS R8 II will be available in late October for an estimated retail price of $1,899. It will also come in a kit with the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens for $2,099. The EG-E2 Extension Grip is $99.99.

Image creditsCanon