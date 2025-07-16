Canon Adds C2PA Content Authenticity to the R1 and R5 Mark II

Canon announced a series of new firmware updates for a huge number of its cameras. The updates include the previously announced password protection as well as a series of new features for the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, including support for C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) Content Credentials.

Most of the updates pertain to the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, but there are some exceptions. Below is a breakdown of every new feature, with the camera support noted next to them.

C2PA Content Authenticity: EOS R1 and R5 Mark II

Canon joined the Content Authenticity Initiative back in January 2023 and was reportedly working on bringing the C2PA standard to its cameras as recently as last year. While it declined to comment on the matter back then and did not provide a timeline, the company has finally added it to its two most popular cameras.

“The firmware update adds C2PA format information to images at the time of capture, enabling verification of image authenticity in digital content,” Canon says. The implementation means that now Sony, Leica, and Canon now all support C2PA metadata in at least some of their camera models, with Nikon promising to add it to the Z6 III sometime this year. Nikon also announced it would be coming to the Z9, but no further updates have been shared since.

Panning Assist: EOS R1

The R1 is also getting an advanced panning assist function already found in the R3, which Canon says “optimizes smooth tracking for fast-moving subjects.”

Servo AF Update: EOS R1 and R5 Mark II

Both the R1 and R5 Mark II will get a specialized Servo AF mode designed to assist sports photographers: “for capturing subjects behind nets in sports like badminton or volleyball, for precise focus in challenging scenarios.”

Pre-Continuous Shooting Improvment: EOS R1 and R5 Mark II

The R1 and R5 Mark II are also both getting customizable settings for the number of shots captured in pre-continuous shooting mode, which Canon says offers greater control for action photography.

Exposure Simulation for Flash Shooting: EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R6 Mark II, and R8

Coming to five Canon cameras, this update will enable exposure simulation when a flash is attached to the hotshoe, which Canon says provides accurate previews of lighting conditions “for improved results.”

8TB CFexpress Card Support: EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5

Canon’s suite of high-end, professional cameras will now support 8TB capacity CFexpress Type B cards.

VR Lens Support: EOS R50

The EOS R50 is getting support for Canon’s VR lenses. The update will allow the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye and RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lenses to work with the compact camera.

Network Security Password Protection: EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, C400, C80, C70, R5 C, XF605, PowerShot V1, and V10

As reported last week, Canon is rolling out its password protection for 10 EOS R series cameras, three C series cameras, the XF605, and two PowreShot cameras.

“In response to European cybersecurity regulations, a password setting function will be added to protect personal information and security within the camera when connected to network infrastructure, IP addresses and MAC addresses,” Canon says.

Availability

These firmware updates for the Canon EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, C400, C80, C70, R5 C, XF605, PowerShot V1, and V10 will be released tomorrow, July 17 and are free.