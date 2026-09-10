The Electrifying Finalists of the Music Photography Awards 2026

Abbey Road Studios has announced the finalists of its Music Photography Awards 2026, a competition shining a light on photographers who capture the energy and artistry of the music scene.

Now in its fifth year, the categories include Portrait, Music Moment of the Year, Emerging Photographer of the Year, Behind the Scenes, Underground Scenes, and Live Music.

This year also sees guest category 50 Years of Punk marking half a century since the underground movement reshaped music, fashion, and youth culture around the world.

The Music Moment of the Year category is the only one voted for by the public. People can either vote online or by visiting Outernet London in the West End until September 14.

“2026 feels like the strongest year yet for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards. The quality of the work entered was genuinely exceptional – not just technically brilliant, but full of energy, emotion and a real point of view,” says head judge Rankin.

“Judging was incredibly tough. Getting down to just five finalists in each category meant leaving out so many images that deserved to be recognised, which says everything about the standard this year. Music photography is in a really exciting place right now, and these awards are a brilliant snapshot of that.”