DZOFilm’s Full-Frame Arles Zooms Promise Prime-Level Performance

DZOFilm has announced a pair of new cinema zoom lenses that promise to deliver the performance and character of its cinema primes. The Arles Zoom 25-75mm T2.6 and 65-180mm T2.6 cover a wide focal length range, from wide-angle to telephoto.

The new Arles Zoom lenses embrace the same design philosophy of DZOFilm’s Arles primes, of which there are 11 models from 18mm to 180mm. To that end, DZOFilm promises “mechanical precision and optical quality” well-suited to professional 8K filmmaking on full-frame cameras.













The lenses feature an all-new quad-synchronized zoom mechanism that promises to keep the image field consistent and excellent throughout the entire zoom range, which is another way to say the lenses are parfocal. DZOFilm promises consistent aberration correction and resolution throughout, even when shooting wide open.

The 25-75mm T2.6 features 22 elements arranged across eight groups, while the 65-180mm T2.6 has 20 elements in eight groups. The lenses both feature advanced ED and HRI glass elements.

With a constant T2.6 aperture throughout, these lenses are fast and promise shallow depth of field. Each lens features a 16-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The manual focus lenses both have 270° of focus throw and 100° of zoom rotation, from their widest to their longest focal lengths. They have matching 95mm front diameters and take 86mm filters. They have industry-standard M0.8 gear pitch.

These are the same front diameters and general design parameters as DZOFilm’s 11-lens set of Arles primes. They are designed to coexist and promise very similar image quality and rendering.













The two lenses weigh very similarly, with the 25-75mm T2.6 at 1,767 grams (3.9 pounds) and the 65-180mm at 1,782 grams (3.93 pounds). The 65-180mm lens is a smidge longer, measuring 190.8 millimeters (7.5 inches) in PL mount. The 25-75mm lens, on the other hand, is 178 millimeters (seven inches) long. The EF mount versions of each are slightly longer.

Speaking of mounts, the PL and EF mounts are interchangeable out of the box. However, when using DZOFilm’s Octopus adapters, the lenses work easily with E, L, Z, RF, and X-mount cameras. When using the Marlin 1.4x expander, they can even cover some medium-format image sensors. Both lenses have a ø43.5 image circle.

Pricing and Availability

The DZOFilm Arles Zoom 25-75mm T2.6 and 65-180mm T2.6 lenses are both $2,899 each and available now. They also come in a two-lens kit with a protective case for $5,199, which is a $599 discount before even considering the value of the case.

Image creditsDZOFilm