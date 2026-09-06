Tecno’s Ultra-Slim Smartphone Borrows its Style From Famous Artists

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is an ultra-slim phone that heavily emphasizes style.

Measuring just 6.39mm (0.25 inches) thick, the Tecno Camon Slim 5G is among the thinnest smartphones on the market.

“Each Tecno Camon Slim 5G is not just a phone; it is a work of art you hold in your hand,” Tecno claims.

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G comes in five colorways, including a fairly standard “burgundy red.” But it also has artist-inspired styles like Neo Mondrian, Matisse Black, and Van Gogh Blue.

The lattermost one borrows from Van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night” painting and appears to rotate thanks to a patterned gradient process. Meanwhile, Neo Mondrian uses photochromic technology to show up as a pure white in some light, while color blocks emerge in other lighting conditions, akin to Piet Mondrian’s classic grid compositions.

“The colorways, each paying tribute to art masters or reinterpreting classics, ensure that every Camon Slim 5G is not merely a communication device, but an expression of personal style,” the company says.

As for creating art of their own, the slim phone doesn’t skimp on camera features. There’s a triple rear camera array headlined by the 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C main camera. This camera features a Type 1/1.56 image sensor.

It also has a 2x telephoto camera, though Tecno hasn’t shared details about its image sensor or lens. There is also a 0.6x ultra-wide lens, although again, no specifics are available yet. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

All the cameras work alongside AI features like AI LightMaster 2.0, which helps restore images by removing shadows, flares, and reflections, and AI Snap Poster, which instantly creates product photos without distracting backgrounds.

There’s also Tecno Universal Tone, which the company describes as the most advanced AI-powered full-spectrum skin-tone imaging technology. Tecno claims its phones deliver the most accurate skin tones of any device on the market.

Alongside the new phone, Tecno is launching a magnetic “Mag Badge” accessory. It has a 1.73-inch AMOLED display and connects to the phone via Bluetooth. Users can display their photos on the device or use it to control the phone’s camera from up to 10 meters away. It also serves as a selfie preview device.

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is IP69K, IP69, IP68, and IP66 rated for protecting against water, dust, shocks, and drops. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz display and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300e 5G processor.

Pricing and Availability

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is coming soon to select markets. Individual market pricing will vary, and Tecno has not yet shared specifics. As with camera specs, this story will be updated with up-to-date pricing as soon as possible.

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