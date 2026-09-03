DJI Osmo 360 II Action Cam Has a New Square Sensor and Replaceable Lenses

News
Jeremy Gray

Two black action cameras with spherical lenses float against a dark, abstract background with blue light streaks.

DJI has announced a new flagship 360-degree camera, the 8K-capable Osmo 360 II.

While DJI already announced the Osmo 360 II in China, this reveal at IFA 2026 in Berlin marks the action camera’s global debut. The camera features DJI’s latest flagship panoramic imaging technology, including the industry’s “first advanced 1-inch square HDR image sensor that maintains the same 360° image field as a traditional 1-inch rectangular sensor.”

A person wearing a leather jacket and motorcycle gloves holds a black DJI Osmo action camera mounted on a tripod.

The camera’s dynamic range during 360° recording has been improved to 14.5 stops, thanks in part to an all-new AI noise-reduction algorithm, AI SuperNight 2. This new feature promises cleaner shots in low-light scenarios.

Like other 360° action cameras, the Osmo 360 II is well-suited to a wide range of dynamic situations. DJI specifically touts the camera’s effectiveness for motorcycle-mounted recording, underwater activities like diving, action sports including skiing and mountain biking, and general-purpose vlogging.

A person wearing a cap and life vest paddles a red kayak on a lake under a clear blue sky, with a small camera mounted to the deck.

From an imaging perspective, the Osmo 360 II can capture 120-megapixel 360° HDR photos, 16K 360° timelapses, 64x slow-motion panoramas, and 8Kp120 slow-motion video. Across all video formats, the Osmo 360 II now supports 10-bit color depth. The camera also records D-Log M video.

DJI has also made a significant design change to its new 360° camera, implementing a new replaceable lens design. Both the camera’s lenses, positioned on the front and back of the camera, have an ultra-hard optical film for protection. However, if a lens still gets damaged, users can quickly swap it out.

A climber in a blue jacket and white helmet with a mounted camera scales a steep, blue ice wall using two ice axes.

The Osmo 360 II weighs just 183 grams (6.45 ounces) and features 105GB of built-in storage. The camera can record for 100 minutes at 8Kp30 and fast-charge to 80% in 22 minutes. Using an optional Battery Extension Rod, the battery life extends by an additional 180 minutes.

For audio, the camera has a built-in four-mic array with wind noise reduction. It’s also compatible with the DJI Mic 3, DJI Mic 2, DJI Mic Mini 2S, DJI Mic Mini 2, and DJI Mic Mini using DJI OsmoAudio.

A person wearing a helmet and leather jacket rides a motorcycle on a desert road, with a tall camera mount extending upward from the handlebars.

The Osmo 360 II works alongside the upgraded DJI Mimo app, which offers access to subject-tracking focus and other new features. One such new feature is Spotlight Follow, which makes the camera track and keep a subject centered in the frame.

The camera can connect o Mimo with a single tap to transfer footage and let users edit their photos and videos. Users can also import 360° files into DaVinci Resolve using a plugin, enabling professional video editing workflows.

Sample Photos

A young woman and man take a selfie on a wooden observation deck overlooking a lake and marshland, with a carved wooden bird sculpture nearby.
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Pricing and Availability

The DJI Osmo 360 II will begin shipping globally starting on September 15. It will start at 589 euros.

The Osmo 360 II will not be available in the United States at launch. DJI says the application for its authorization is still pending.

Image creditsDJI

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