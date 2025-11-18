DJI’s Osmo Action 6 Camera Has a New Square Image Sensor

DJI has announced the Osmo Action 6, the company’s first action camera with a variable aperture. Sporting an all-new square Type 1/1.1 image sensor, the new action camera promises the Osmo Action series’ best image and video quality yet.

Although DJI is best known for its drones, the company’s ground-based cameras have made waves in recent years, including the extremely popular DJI Osmo Pocket and, more recently, the Osmo Action 360. As for the company’s standard Osmo Action series cameras, the latest addition, the Osmo Action 6, promises to combine DJI’s “flagship imaging” technology to deliver “several industry-firsts” in the action camera space.

The most notable of these firsts is the introduction of a variable f/2-4 aperture. The DJI Osmo Action 6 is the first action camera with this capability, which DJI says delivers excellent low-light performance. The wide-angle lens, which DJI says offers a “natural wide field of view,” is paired with a new, bigger square image sensor.

The f/2 maximum aperture not only lets in more light, but it can also help creators capture images with a shallower depth of field, especially when used alongside the optional Macro Lens accessory. This add-on enables close-up shots of popular subjects like food, pets, and flowers. With the Macro Lens attached, the minimum focusing distance drops from 35 to 11 centimeters (13.8 to 4.3 inches).

There is also an optional FOV Boost Lens. This enables shooting with a 182° field of view, up from 155°. DJI says this delivers “truly immersive” POV action shots.

The Osmo Action 6’s new custom square Type 1/1.1 CMOS image sensor has 2.4 μm pixels, promising to “elevate the image quality found in an action camera.” The company promises a dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops.

The camera can capture 4Kp120 video in a 4:3 aspect ratio. The Osmo Action 6 also includes DJI’s 10-bit D-Log M color system. Its SuperNight mode promises improved image quality when shooting at night, albeit at 4Kp60 rather than 4Kp120.

Thanks to the camera’s new square sensor, the Osmo Action 6 includes a new 4K Custom mode. When using this video recording mode, users can shoot first and then crop later, which makes it easier to get the best framing and share content across different social media platforms, including those that support vertical video.

When it comes to capturing fast-paced action, the Osmo Action 6 offers several slow-motion modes. Beyond native 4Kp120 recording, there is also a 1080p mode to capture 32x slow-motion videos. The camera records at 1080p240 and then interpolates frames to slow down the video equivalent to 960 frames per second. The final output is a 32x slow-mo 1080p30 video.

The DJI Osmo Action 6 includes DJI’s RockSteady 3.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization modes, plus 2x lossless 4K zoom. It also offers six built-in film tones and an intelligent Portrait Mode. Further, the camera’s AI-powered autofocus can automatically detect, track, and center subjects.

Given that it is designed for action and adventure, the DJI Osmo Action 6 is also built to withstand the elements. The camera has an IP68 waterproof rating out of the box and can be used to depths of 60 meters (197 feet) with an optional dive case. The camera also has a water pressure gauge to record dive data. The Osmo Action 6’s cold-resistant design ensures it works at temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F).

The new action camera promises four hours of battery life, and it includes 50GB of built-in storage alongside its microSD card slot.

As with DJI’s other cameras, the Osmo Action 6 works natively with the company’s wireless mics, including the Mic 2, Mic 3, and Mic Mini. The camera also has a three-mic array, which users can use alongside connected wireless mics to capture sound from two sources simultaneously.

Pricing and Availability

Like most of DJI’s other releases this year, the DJI Osmo Action 6 will not be available in the U.S. via the company’s official online store. DJI says it is not sure when this situation will change. However, the Osmo Action 6 is available via other retail channels, including through B&H. It is $379 for the Standard Combo and $479 for the Adventure Combo.

The Standard Combo includes the Osmo Action 6, Extreme Battery Plus, Dual-Direction Quick-Release Adapter Mount, adhesive base, locking screw, cable, and anti-slip pad. The Osmo Action 6 Adventure Combo adds two more batteries, a multifunction battery case, and a 1.5m Extension Rod.

Image credits: DJI