The Majesty of Birds Celebrated in the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards

The National Audubon Society has unveiled the winners of the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards, a competition that captures the beauty of birds and the challenges they face.

The competition, now in its seventeenth year, is split into two geographic areas: Chile and Colombia, as well as the United States and Canada. This is to highlight “how birds connect people across geographies and ecosystems.”

Judges awarded nine prizes to Chile and Colombia residents and eight prizes to U.S. and Canada residents. This year, in addition to $5,000, grand prize winners each received a voyage to Antarctica with HX Expeditions.

Chile and Colombia

U.S. and Canada

Other prizes include the second annual birds without borders prize, depicting birds with migratory paths that cross international boundaries, and the conservation prize, illustrating conservation challenges that birds face or how addressing those challenges can help them thrive. Two separate panels judged entries anonymously and selected the winners and honorable mentions for their respective regions.

Winners and honorable mentions are published online in English and Spanish, and winners will be featured in the fall 2026 print issue of Audubon magazine. The annual top 100 photos will be announced on September 23, 2026, and additional selections will be featured in digital galleries on Audubon’s website throughout the year.

The 2027 Audubon Photography Awards will open for entries on January 13, 2027. Visit Audubon’s website for details on the Chile and Colombia and U.S. and Canada contests.