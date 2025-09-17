All 15 Winners of the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards have been announced, with the competition crowning 15 still image winners.

The 16th edition of the awards sees it expand from the U.S to Chile and Colombia with new prizes that focus on migratory species, habitats, and conservation.

For the first time, judges awarded nine prizes to residents of Chile and Colombia, along with eight prizes awarded to residents of the United States and Canada. This year also presented the new Birds Without Borders Prize, depicting birds with migratory paths that cross international boundaries.

Winners and honorable mentions are published online in Audubon magazine and will be featured in the Fall 2025 print issue. The annual Top 100 and additional select photos and videos will also be shared in digital galleries promoted on Audubon’s website.

The 2026 Audubon Photography Awards will open for entries on January 15, 2026. Visit Audubon’s website for details on the Chile and Colombia and U.S. and Canada contests, as well as information about Audubon Americas and Audubon’s Plants for Birds program.