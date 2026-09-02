Caira Is the First Mirrorless Camera System With Built-In AI Video Editing

Camera Intelligence is bringing generative video editing to its AI-native Micro Four Thirds camera, Caira. It is the first mirrorless camera system to incorporate built-in generative video editing capabilities.

Caira launched its camera on Kickstarter last year and quickly gained notoriety for a heavy emphasis on generative AI, which the company reined in due to feedback, focusing more on generative AI as a photo editing tool rather than a full-blown generative creation feature. Caira surveyed over 100 backers, and nearly 80 percent said they would like to see generative AI-based video editing inside the camera to go along with the photo editing features.

The company is basically promising “Nano Banana for video editing,” and is using Google’s Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash, an “any-to-any” generative model Google unveiled at I/O 2026, and Runway’s Aleph 2.0 system.













Caira relies on a connected smartphone to work, and the new generative video editing tools will be used in the accompanying Caira app.

“Last year we were the first mirrorless camera to edit photographs with generative AI, and we learned a great deal from the conversation that followed,” says Vishal Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Camera Intelligence.

“This year, after shipping Caira a large majority of our surveyed backers said generative editing for video would be useful to them — a clear impetus to bring these ideas to life,” Kumar continues.

Kumar says Camera Intelligence appreciates the ongoing conversation about artificial intelligence in photography and filmmaking and is working hard to be respectful toward artists. Nonetheless, these features are in demand among the company’s customer base.

“Traditional filmmakers and VFX artists may prefer their existing workflows, yet our solutions are aimed squarely at solo creators and marketers who may not have the budget to commission this work and who are often overwhelmed by pro editing tools — but who are excited by these technologies and what they make possible. We will work with our community and early-career filmmakers to build features that genuinely support our mission to make high-quality content creation fun and accessible for anyone,” Kumar says.

AI-edited video output with an AI-powered color grade applied.

Generative video technology is rapidly evolving, and the latest tools, like those from Google, include a greater understanding of the scene and situation. Earlier models edited video one frame at a time, which could lead to some very poor results. However, newer models can analyze an entire clip, making it possible to create natural-looking edits that persist across a scene. These include things like relighting, reframing, and AI-generated camera movements. Caira can also use AI to perform color grading.

All AI-edited results are saved as separate files with Google SynthID watermarks. Further, the camera cannot generate video from scratch, but only edit real clips that the user captures.

AI-edited video output with simulated drone movements.

“By placing this technology at the point of capture rather than confining it to post-production software, Camera Intelligence closes the gap between capture devices and editing tools – enabling rapid previsualization and prototyping in pre-production, so creators and brand owners can illustrate what is in their head, or filmmakers can evaluate options before committing to specialized VFX work,” Camera Intelligence promises.

Pricing and Availability

Generative Video Editing, alongside Generative Image Editing and a still-unannounced new feature, will be part of Caira Studio. This new premium software offering launches this fall for an undisclosed price. A private beta for existing Caira customers is launching today. The company will also invite five working filmmakers to test the generative video editing features, and interested people can apply now.

The Caira camera itself started shipping to backers earlier this year. The fifth batch of units is available to preorder now for $999 and is expected to ship this month.

Image creditsCamera Intelligence