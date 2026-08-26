Ricoh is Developing the GR IVx

Ricoh has announced that it is developing the GR IVx, a variation on the GR IV that utilizes the same 25.7-megapixel sensor but is instead equipped with a 40mm equivalent lens.

The company isn’t just porting over the existing GR IIIx lens, however, and says that the new GR IVx will ship with a newly developed optic.

“The Ricoh GR IVx will be equipped with a newly developed GR lens to further expand the expressive capabilities of the RICOH GR IV, which fully advances the fundamental concept behind the GR Series: incorporating the essential values of a camera, including high image quality, quick response, and portability,” Ricoh says.

The lens will feature a construction of eight elements arranged in six groups, including three aspherical elements. The 26.1mm lens (which translates to a full-frame equivalent of about 40mm) will have an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/16.

“With a 40mm-equivalent focal length in the 35mm format, the RICOH GR IVx offers an angle of view close to the effective field of human vision. This distinct perspective, which differs from the 28mm-equivalent wide-angle lens of the Ricoh GR IV, creates new possibilities for snapshot photography,” Ricoh adds.

The GR IVx will ship with the built-in two-stop ND filter, but it’s not hard to believe Ricoh will eventually make alternative filter options available as it has done with the baseline GR IV.

Ricoh did not provide any further details on the camera, including when it might be fully announced or available. That said, it did note that the production of the Ricoh GR IIIx, IIIx HDF, and IIIx Urban Edition models “is expected to conclude” once the current batch, which will finish shipping in October, is done.













With that timeline in mind, it seems likely that Ricoh will look to replace that camera in the market sooner rather than later, especially considering the company is currently celebrating 30 years of GR, which started in April. Given that the company has only released a special edition GR IV as part of that celebration so far, it’s reasonable to conclude the GR IVx will arrive before the celebratory year is up.

Image creditsRicoh