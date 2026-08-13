Is There Anything Special About Google’s Pixel 11 Series? | The PetaPixel Podcast

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Then, the team sits down with Isaac Reynolds from the Google Pixel team and asks the hard questions about what exactly photographers can expect from the Pixel 11 series phones. Make sure to Read David Imel’s coverage of Google’s HDR technology at The Verge.

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It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. Join today!

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We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: