Toem 2 Is a Cozy Adventure Video Game About Capturing Photos

Toem 2‘s developers, Swedish independent studio Something We Made, describes its new video game as a “wholesome adventure about taking photos.” In the striking-looking black-and-white game, players grab their camera and set off into the world, tasked with making friends, exploring, and, of course, taking photos.

Using the in-game camera, players must solve puzzles and uncover hidden details of the world around them. While the game is mostly played from a top-down 2.5D-like perspective, when taking photos, the game swaps to first-person and lets players compose their shot. With the aid of a little floating tripod, players can even capture selfies.

“Tie those sneakers and ready your camera, it’s time to set off on a new photo adventure in Toem 2! Head off on a relaxing journey, spurred on by your newly-awakened passion for discovering and photographing mysterious ‘events’ known as TOEMs,” Something We Made explains.













While video games centered around photography are far from novel, Toem 2 separates itself from the pack by giving players the power to influence the world around them through the lens. Players can control and influence objects in the world using the camera, such as moving a cart to help a character hang a sign.

As players solve puzzles and help other characters, they fill their photo album with images and stamps and unlock new areas to explore.

The original Toem, released in 2021, achieved critical success, even winning the Best Debut category in the 18th British Academy Games Awards. Compared to its predecessor, Toem 2 significantly improves graphics and offers more varied gameplay.

Something We Made says Toem 2 will be welcoming to returning players and new ones alike, promising a cozy game that rewards curiosity.

“Your camera has gotten an upgrade! Not only can you snap pictures to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and document your discoveries, you can also use them in more unconventional ways, with new attachments letting you overcome various problems in each region,” the developer explains.

Toem 2 releases on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 on September 29, 2026. The game’s price has not yet been revealed. The original game launched for $19.99.

Image creditsSomething We Made