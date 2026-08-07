The Zhong Yi Pittura 30mm f/2.4 Is a Fast and Wide Medium Format Lens

Zhong Yi Optics has announced the Pittura 30mm f/2.4, a manual focus prime lens designed to give Hasselblad XCD and Fujifilm GFX photographers an unusual combination of both fast aperture and a wide-angle.













As the company points out, it’s unusual to see a native wide-angle medium format lens go faster than f/3.5. The Pittura goes well beyond this typical limitation with a fast f/2.4 — a stop more light-gathering capability. That said, this kind of speed is not unheard of. It’s most exciting for Fujifilm GFX photographers who get closest with the GF 30mm f/3.5, but Hasselblad XCD users have the 25mm f/2.5 and the 38mm f/2.5 as options.

That said, those are all significantly more expensive than Zhong Yi’s latest offering (although on XCD, bear in mind the Pittura doesn’t have a leaf shutter).

The 30mm focal length is a full-frame equivalent 24mm (an 84.5 degree angle of view), providing modern medium format digital photographers with what is at the very least an unusual option.

“Whether shooting handheld at dusk, indoors under dim ambient lighting, or capturing night streetscapes, you can maintain faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings to preserve maximum dynamic range and micro-contrast. Paired with its fast speed, the f/2.4 aperture unlocks a painterly focus fall-off—melting background elements into soft, organic bokeh while keeping your subject razor-sharp across 100 megapixel sensors,” Zhong Yi says.

“Medium format wide-angle lenses can quickly become cumbersome, but the PITTURA 30mm f/2.4 strikes the ideal balance between solid durability and everyday usability.”

The Pittura has another feature that Zhong Yi says is also uncommon: a relatively short focusing distance. The lens allows for a 0.2 meter (7.8 inches) minimum focus distance, which the company says allows for dramatic subject isolation combined with that wide-angle field of view.

Zhong Yi’s new lens features a construction of 13 elements arranged into 12 groups, with no mention of any special elements or coatings. It has an aperture range of f/2.4 through f/22 via an 11-bladed diaphragm and a clicked manual ring. It features a front filter thread size of 58mm and measures 81mm by 80mm for Fujifilm GFX mount and 73mm by 84mm for Hasselblad XCD mount. It weighs 550 grams.

The size, performance, speed, and angle of view are all pretty compelling, with the drawbacks to this lens being the fact that it’s manual focus only and that the sample images appear to show some distortion. Speaking of which, below is a set of sample images taken with the lens, courtesy of Zhong Yi Optics.

The Zhong Yi Pittura 30mm f/2.4 is available directly from the manufacturer for either Hasselblad XCD mount or Fujifilm GF mount for $499.

Image creditsZhong Yi Optics