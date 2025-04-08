7Artisans Teases AF 40mm f/2.5 Lens for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

7Artisans teases its latest release, a FF AF 40mm f/2.5 lens.

Update 4/8: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to the lens as an f/2.8 prime lens in the headline.

The NAB Show 2025 is currently ongoing in Las Vegas, and photography manufacturers are announcing back-to-back gear, ranging from lenses to accessories and more.

The latest to announce a new lens is 7Artisans with a full frame autofocus-equipped 40mm f/2.5 prime lens. Unfortunately, other than its size, with a length of 62 millimeters and a height of 35 millimeters, 7Artisans has shared very little about its brand-new 40mm lens.

However, once fully unveiled, it is expected to compete directly against the Viltrox 40mm f/2.5 AF, a compact lens for full-frame cameras. PetaPixel covered the Nikon Z version of Viltrox’s 40 mm, which is touted as an affordable lightweight lens designed for daily shooting and travel photography. It costs just under $160, making it a strong value for photographers.

“It can not only include rich environmental elements, but also delicately highlight the subject, and can easily handle various themes such as humanistic streets, still life photography, and environmental portraits,” Viltrox says.

The Viltrox lens measures 68 by 55.9 millimeters, making the new 7Artisans prime a bit shorter and narrower, offering a more pancake-like design.

Another difference between the two, based on the shared product images, is that the Viltrox 40mm prime has a very minimalist design, with lens controls limited to only a focus ring. Alternatively, 7Artisans’ lens clearly displays a manual aperture control ring, a button to switch from autofocus to manual focus, and, of course, a focus ring. With its smaller size and additional features, all that remains to be seen is how 7Artisans’ pricing, optical performance, and mount types stack up in comparison.

The comment section of 7Artisans’ Instagram sneak peek for the 40mm lens is full of excited users complimenting the lens design as well as expressing excitement and hope that the lens will be available in multiple mount types.

With only a sneak peek to go by, there is no official word yet on the release date, pricing, sample images, or bayonet mount types for the 7Artisans FF AF 40mm f/2.5.

Image credits: 7Artisans