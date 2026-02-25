7Artisan’s Full-Frame AF 40mm f/2.5 Lens Costs Just $159

7Artisans has announced the AF 40mm f/2.5 FE, a compact full-frame prime lens. As part of the company’s Lite Series, the new lens emphasizes portability, autofocus performance, and affordability, arriving with a retail price of $159.

A Lightweight Everyday Prime

Weighing approximately 3.17 ounces (90 grams) for the E-mount version, the 7Artisans 40mm f/2.5 FE lens is designed to be nearly unnoticeable on camera, while aiming to deliver what 7Artisans describes as a “golden balance” focal length suited to everyday photography. Measuring about 2.48 inches in diameter by 1.57 inches in length (63 by 40 millimeters), the compact form factor aligns with the Lite Series’ focus on portability.

The lens features a plastic exterior construction and uses a 46mm filter thread. Its optical design consists of six groups with seven elements, and it incorporates nine aperture blades for rendering out-of-focus areas.

With a 40mm focal length and a field of view of 56.1°, the lens sits between traditional 35mm and 50mm primes. This middle-ground perspective is often favored for street, documentary, and everyday photography, offering a natural look that balances environmental context with subject emphasis.

The lens supports full-frame sensors and has a minimum focusing distance of approximately 1.31 feet (0.4 meters), allowing for moderately close subject framing.

Autofocus and Aperture Control

The AF 40mm f/2.5 FE uses an STM stepping motor to support continuous autofocus, including real-time face and eye detection on compatible Sony cameras. 7Artisans says the system is designed to provide smooth and precise focusing for both still photography and video capture.

The lens offers an aperture range of f/2.5 to f/16. While not as bright as an f/1.8 or f/1.4 prime, the f/2.5 maximum aperture balances light-gathering capability with compact size. The company notes that the lens produces a soft bokeh effect with a subtle “bubble” character, aided by its nine-blade diaphragm.

“The f/2.5 aperture of the lens, carefully tuned, brings a soft and elegant bokeh effect full of atmosphere and has a slight bubble focus effect, which is full of fun. Even in low-light conditions, it performs exceptionally well with sufficient light intake,” 7Artisans says.

A clicked aperture ring allows for tactile exposure adjustments, while a one-click switch enables quick transitions between autofocus and manual focus. An additional customizable function button is also built into the barrel for workflow flexibility.

The AF 40mm f/2.5 is available for Sony E-mount, with additional versions for Nikon Z- and Leica L-mounts coming later. The E-mount variant is designed for full-frame Sony mirrorless bodies but can also be used on APS-C cameras with a corresponding crop factor. With its lightweight design, autofocus support, and accessible price point, the lens enters the market as a budget-friendly everyday prime aimed at photographers seeking a compact full-frame option without a premium price tag.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans AF 40mm f/2.5 FE is priced at $159 and is set to become available beginning February 26. Although 7Artisans says the lens will come in Z and L-Mount versions, there is no information concerning availability for those yet.

Image credits: 7Artisans