Politician Raises Eyebrows After Borrowing His Friend’s Family for Campaign Photos

Pesala Bandara
A family of five stands outside in front of houses. The parents are in the back, with the mother wearing a red top and the father in a blue shirt. The three daughters in front wear green, pink, and brown tops. They all smile at the camera.
Virginia Republican candidate Derrick Anderson posed for this happy photo to promote his campaign. But this is not his family.

A congressional candidate has come under fire for borrowing his friend’s wife and kids to pose for campaign photos.

This weekend, Republican candidate Derrick Anderson shared photos and a YouTube video to promote his campaign for Virginia’s seventh congressional district.

In one image, which was posted online and featured in the YouTube video, Anderson is seen posing with a woman and three young girls — who look like his wife and children.

The scene could easily be mistaken for a happy family photograph. However, Anderson is not married and does not have children of his own.

Instead, according to a report by The New York Times, Anderson borrowed his friend’s family for the campaign photos and video.

A spokesperson for Anderson’s campaign tells the news publication that the images in the video simply showed the Republican candidate “with female supporters and their kids” and were not intended to look like family photos.

While Anderson is engaged to be married, the political candidate is childless and lives alone with his dog.

Did The Image ‘Mislead Voters’?

Since the revelation in The New York Times, the photo has gone viral. Social media users have mocked Anderson for seemingly trying to appeal to more women voters via their wives and attempting “to mislead voters” with the image.

Anderson is in a tight race to take over Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger’s seat in Virginia. Eugene Vindman, the Democrat running against Anderson, has reportedly included images of his own wife in campaign ads.

Social media users dubbed Anderson as a “rent-a-family guy” for the photo stunt and shared other campaign images that show him sitting around a dinner table with a woman and children who are not related to him.

However, in a further statement to Axios, Anderson’s spokesperson calls the commentary “both hilarious and sad” and says that the Republican candidate is “happily engaged and very proud of/vocal about his family.”

Indeed, Anderson filmed himself with his fiancee for a video on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) last month.

The spokesperson says that there is nothing misleading about the images and that Anderson’s “opponent and every other candidate in America are in similar pictures and videos with supporters of all kinds.”
 

 
Image credits: All photos via Derrick Anderson for VA.

,
, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
How a Simple Photo Tip Got One Family’s Photo on a National Billboard Campaign
The ‘Campaign of the Selfie’ for the 2016 Elections
How to Make a Digital Camera Obscura
Husband Shares Years of Pranking Wife with ‘Forever Pose’ Photos
Discussion