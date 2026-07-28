UK’s National Portrait Gallery Acquires Photograph of Charli XCX

An image of the pop star Charli XCX, taken by photographer Harley Weir, has been acquired by the U.K.’s National Portrait Gallery.

The portrait of Charli XCX was shot by Weir in 2024 and became one of the defining images associated with the singer’s Brat album era, which evolved into a mainstream pop culture phenomenon. The photograph will be held as part of the “Collecting the Now” collection at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Brandei Estes, the gallery’s senior curator of photographs, says the acquisition of the portrait celebrates Charli XCX as a key figure of pop culture.

“Harley Weir has developed a distinctive photographic language that combines intimacy with a powerful sense of presence,” Estes says in a statement. “We are delighted to acquire this striking portrait of Charli XCX, which captures one of the defining cultural figures of her generation.”

The untitled color photograph shows the pop star leaning against a distressed cream studio wall in a white crop top and low-rise black jeans. Charli XCX’s long dark hair has been crimped and volumized to match the dramatic black liner around her eyes.

The photo is exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery’s “History Makers Now” space and its acquisition was funded by a gift from the Bukhman Foundation.

According to a report by ArtNet, Weir has built a reputation for fashion photography that combines high-end imagery with a more sensual and artistic approach. Alongside campaigns for luxury labels including Balenciaga, Stella McCartney and Gucci, her work has been exhibited regularly by London galleries Hannah Barry and Michael Hoppen, helping to establish her profile in the fine-art world. A spokesperson for the art dealer tell the outlet they are “delighted” to see Weir’s work “enter such an important national collection.”

The photograph by Weir has been purchased the same week that Charli XCX’s new album Music, Fashion, Film is expected to debut inside the Top Five of the Billboard 200. The grayscale cover art for Charli XCX’s latest album was shot by Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri. The photograph features filmmaker Martin Scorsese, singer John Cale, and designer Marc Jacobs posing in the same kitchen.