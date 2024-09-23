Photo of Prince Andrew’s Infamous BBC Interview Could Hang in National Portrait Gallery

A photo taken during Prince Andrew’s disastrous television appearance on BBC’s Newsnight may go on display in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Amazon Studio’s new three-part series A Royal Scandal — which recreates the events surrounding the now-infamous royal-career-ending interview given by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York to the BBC’s Newsnight in late 2019 — started streaming on Thursday.

The Duke (played by Michael Sheen) effectively became a pariah after the catastrophic interview with Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis (played by Ruth Wilson) where he vehemently denied claims that he had a sexual relationship with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts.

Mark Harrison was the only photographer on set for Prince Andrew’s Newsnight appearance and took images of the Duke during the interview as well as corridor shots of the royal with Maitlis after filming.

The Photo That Shows Prince Andrew’s Downfall

Now, as A Royal Scandal drops on the streaming platform, the National Portrait Gallery in London, U.K. is considering adding one of Harrison’s photographs to the prestigious museum’s permanent collection, according to a report by The Times of London.

A spokesperson for the National Portrait Gallery confirmed that Harrison’s image is under consideration.

“The photograph has been offered to the Gallery as a gift by the photographer and the offer is being considered via our standard acquisitions process,” the spokesperson tells The Times of London.

A final decision will not be made until the gallery appoints a new chief curator. Even if the photograph is acquired, there is no guarantee that it will be put on display.

Prince Andrew is already featured in 38 portraits in the gallery’s collection, including a set of photographs by Cecil Beaton of him as a newborn.

If Harrison’s image is accepted, the Duke of York’s downfall would be preserved for posterity in a picture collection that draws around 1.6 million visitors every year.

According to the gallery, its mission is to “collect portraits of the people who have shaped British history and culture.” The acquisitions process must consider factors, such as the “significance,” “representation” and “artistic merit” of the photograph.

The Times of London didn’t disclose which picture taken by Harrison is under review by the National Portrait Gallery.

Award-winning photographer Harrison says he got a call about the Newsnight shoot after his friend was unable to do the job. Harrison, who has previously shot images of Margaret Thatcher, says he almost turned down the gig as he was waiting for the delivery of a dishwasher.