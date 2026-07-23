You’ll Always Be Able to Find These New Camera Batteries

News
Kate Garibaldi

A hand holds a smartphone displaying a map route; nearby, a camera sits on a table. Right: A tracking device and phone screen show its location on a detailed map.

Falcam has announced the new TagBatt series, a line of rechargeable camera batteries that combines built-in USB-C charging with Apple’s Find My tracking technology. Available in both Sony NP-FZ100 and Canon LP-E6 versions with Canon and Fujifilm versions in the works, the batteries are designed to help photographers keep track of one of the easiest accessories to misplace while offering a convenient charging solution.

Priced at $70 each, the TagBatt batteries feature a 2,600 milliamp-hour capacity, direct USB-C charging, and full Apple Find My certification, allowing users to locate misplaced batteries through the Find My app and receive alerts if one is accidentally left behind.

Because the tracking hardware is built directly into the battery, it also offers a more discreet alternative to attaching an external Bluetooth tracker to a camera or camera bag. While traditional trackers can often be easily spotted and removed, integrating the technology into a battery makes it less obvious that the camera can be tracked if it is misplaced or stolen.

A person receives a detection alert on their smartphone. In a living room, a device on a table emits signals, indicating it has detected something and sent a notification.

Built-In Apple Find My Support

The standout feature of the TagBatt series is its native integration with Apple’s Find My network. Rather than relying on a separate tracker, the battery itself can be located through the Find My app, helping photographers recover misplaced batteries and cameras with the battery installed.

If a battery is left behind, compatible iPhones can automatically notify users. The batteries can also emit an audible tone when searching nearby, making them easier to locate inside camera bags, production cases, or on set.

Collage showing a Bluetooth tracker’s features: Apple Find My support, precise fit, advanced decoding chip, 2600mAh battery, USB-C charging, and multiple safety protections, with related images for each feature.

USB-C Charging Eliminates Dedicated Chargers

Each TagBatt battery includes a built-in USB-C port, allowing it to be charged directly without requiring a traditional battery charger. Users can also continue using standard external chargers if preferred.

Falcam rates the batteries at 2,600 milliamp-hours with 17.43 watt-hours of capacity. Multiple integrated safety protections are designed to help extend battery life while protecting against common charging issues.

The company also says the batteries provide accurate battery-level reporting in compatible cameras without generating warning messages that can sometimes occur with third-party batteries.

A person charges a camera battery with a power bank. Below, two images show the battery in an external Sony charger and inside a camera using a USB cable. Text: "Multiple charging options.

A digital camera and two batteries on a table, one image shows a hand inserting a battery into the camera, and another shows a battery being charged via USB.

Launching for Sony and Canon Cameras With More Coming Soon

Falcam is launching TagBatt in two versions. The NP-FZ100 model is compatible with a wide range of Sony Alpha and Cinema Line cameras, including the Alpha 1 series, Alpha 7 series, Alpha 9 series, Alpha 6700, FX2, FX3, FX30, and ZV-E1. A second LP-E6 version supports numerous Canon EOS DSLR, mirrorless, and Cinema cameras, including the EOS R5, R5 Mark II, R6 series, R7, C50, and several EOS DSLR models.

Falcam also says it plans to expand the TagBatt lineup with versions for Nikon’s EN-EL15 and Fujifilm’s NP-W235 batteries, bringing the built-in Find My tracking and USB-C charging features to additional camera systems in the future.

Four camera batteries labeled TagBatt for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm. Two batteries, EN-EL15 and NP-W235, have "Coming Soon" tags. Each is gray with a red stripe and product code.

Pricing and Availability

The Falcam TagBatt Direct-Charge NP-FZ100 Battery and TagBatt Direct-Charge LP-E6 Battery are available now for $70 each. Both feature built-in USB-C charging, Apple Find My compatibility, and a 2,600 milliamp-hour capacity designed for everyday photography and filmmaking workflows.

Falcam TagBatt Direct-Charge NP-FZ100 BatteryBuy new on B&HFalcam TagBatt Direct-Charge NP-FZ100 BatteryBuy used on KEH.com
Falcam TagBatt Direct-Charge LP-E6 BatteryBuy new on B&HFalcam TagBatt Direct-Charge LP-E6 BatteryBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsFalcam

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