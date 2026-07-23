WhiteWall’s New CEO Believes a Photo Is Truly Complete Once You Print It

Premium photo lab and printer WhiteWall has a new CEO, Petra Felgen. PetaPixel spoke to Felgen to learn more about her vision for WhiteWall and how the company will continue to provide high-quality services for photographers and other artists.

WhiteWall is part of the CEWE Group, where Felgen previously worked. Felgen joined WhiteWall from CEWE Group’s parent company and will lead WhiteWall alongside its founder, Alexander Nieswandt.

Before joining the CEWE Group, Felgen worked in international marketing. WhiteWall cites Felgen’s experience analyzing and identifying international growth opportunities as a key factor for her appointment.

Nieswandt will continue to oversee WhiteWall’s acclaimed production processes and focus his efforts on developing and implementing new production capabilities. Meanwhile, Felgen will handle more of the business side, taking over for Thomas Alscheid, who was WhiteWall’s Managing Director for the past seven years. WhiteWall thanked Alscheid for his role helping WhiteWall grow and succeed, and noted that he will be assuming a new role within CEWE Group.

“WhiteWall combines the best of two worlds: highly advanced, state-of-the-art production processes and exceptional craftsmanship, all driven by a genuine spirit of innovation,” Felgen said in a press release. “Together with Alexander Nieswandt and the entire WhiteWall team, I look forward to building on these strengths to further expand the brand both in our home market of Germany and internationally.”

WhiteWall believes its new leadership structure will enable the company to continue to grow and establish a strong foundation for long-term success.

To that end, a particularly strong challenge that WhiteWall faces is convincing customers that not only is physical, tangible media important, like photographic prints, but that they are so important that it is worth a premium price.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of WhiteWall. As a photo lab with a commitment to delivering the very best for our customers, we believe it is essential to continuously push boundaries and stay ahead of the curve. This mindset has been part of WhiteWall’s DNA from the very beginning and continues to inspire our entire team today,” WhiteWall’s new CEO, Felgen, tells PetaPixel.

“What I find particularly exciting is the way we develop new products and solutions: we listen closely to our customers, understand their needs, and use that insight to create solutions that are truly relevant to the market. For us, innovation is not a one-time achievement — it is an ongoing journey.”

Felgen points to WhiteWall’s Shopify integration, introduced last year, as a strong example of the company’s commitment to improving its tools for professionals. In 2024, the company brought back professional-quality photography books in the form of the beautiful Coffee Table Book, which was updated again late last year.

Felgen believes strongly in the power of the printed photograph, and is adamant that its value is only growing in an increasingly digital world.

“In a world where we capture and share more images than ever before, we believe a photograph is truly complete when it becomes something you can experience beyond a screen — when it is printed and displayed on the wall,” Felgen says.

… a photograph is truly complete when it becomes something you can experience beyond a screen — when it is printed and displayed on the wall.

“Photographers invest so much creativity, passion, and emotion into creating an image. Seeing that work come to life as a beautifully crafted print creates a completely different connection to the photograph.

“We hear this repeatedly from our customers, who tell us how meaningful it is to see their work transformed into a piece of art they can enjoy every day.”

Felgen adds that this level of appreciation for printed photographs is not just reserved for professionals. Many passionate enthusiasts enjoy being able to preserve their favorite photos in the highest possible quality.

“Digital photography has made it easier than ever to create and store images, but the photographs people choose to print are the ones that hold personal meaning. Whether it is a statement piece for the wall, a curated series, or a beautifully crafted coffee table book, these physical experiences create an emotional connection that a digital file simply cannot replace.”

Felgen says she and WhiteWall are “very optimistic” about the future of the print market and believes that there remains significant potential for growth, especially in the U.S.

She adds that she’s currently setting up her new office at WhiteWall and has been spending a lot of time thinking about the space she wants to create. Prints will be a big part of it.

“I have been part of the photo finishing industry for many years, so the importance of prints and wall art has always been close to me,” Felgen explains. “Choosing the right images, selecting the right products, creating the right combination, and deciding how to display them — these are not simply decorative choices. They have a real impact on how a room feels and, ultimately, on how we experience the spaces we spend our time in. I spend a great deal of time in my office, and the images on the walls are something I truly value.”

It’s not just Felgen’s office that will feature WhiteWall products; the company’s printed products are everywhere throughout its offices and production facilities.

“They create an inspiring environment and remind our teams every day of the passion and craftsmanship behind what we do,” Felgen concludes.

“For me, that is the true value of a physical print: it becomes a personal statement, a source of pride, and something that transforms a space. The importance of printed photography has always been strong, but I believe it is becoming even more meaningful today. In a world that is increasingly digital, people are looking for authentic, personal environments that make them feel connected and at home.”

It will be very interesting to see what products and services WhiteWall focuses on under the stewardship of its new CEO. The company clearly believes in the value of print, and that’s undoubtedly an essential component of its future growth and success.