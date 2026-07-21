Pearla Revela Is a Node-Based RAW Photo and Video Editing Platform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

News
Jeremy Gray

A tablet, laptop, and smartphone display the same photo editing software with color grading tools and an image of a person on a dock by a lake, set against an orange, smoky background.

Alongside the new, vastly improved Pearla Verana IV iPhone camera app, newly formed company Pearla Mostra also unveiled Pearla Revela, a non-destructive node-graph editor for photos and videos on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Pearla Revela supports organization and RAW processing functionality, color editing, compositing, search, and multi-output delivery. As Pearla Mostra notes, it is the first professional photo and video workspace for the Apple ecosystem that runs entirely the same across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. No version is cut down.

The general promise is that each project stays entirely intact throughout post-processing. The source, edit, and finished output remain connected throughout.

A node graph shows an image processing workflow from raw input through exposure, color, film emulation, and text, ending with 16:9-HDR, Hero, and 4:5 output image previews on the right.
Pearla Revela is a node-based editing app for RAW photos and videos.

“One RAW file or Log clip branches into a hero grade, a social crop, a print export, a client delivery, each with its own crop, trim, format, and color space, all tied to the decisions behind them, with the original untouched,” Pearla Mostra says.

Key features include a node-based editing interface, professional color grading for SDR and HDR, on-device AI search for visual content, non-destructive RAW processing, and film emulation tools like in Pearla Verana IV.

Looking closer at the node-based editing, Pearla Mostra says that things like RAW settings, color grades, masks, healing, frequency separation, curves, color wheels, text, and composites are all visible as independent, re-orderable nodes. Both photos and videos share the same graph model, similar to how Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 21 works with its new RAW photo editing support.

A smartphone displays a photo editing app with a cityscape image on screen. Editing options and filters are visible below the photo.

Importantly, Pearla Revela is not just an editing app for photos and videos captured through the Pearla Verana IV or Pearla Joya camera apps. The new editing platform supports a wide range of RAW files. While complete file support has not been detailed, Pearla Mostra says that Revela supports more than 800 cameras from 19 different manufacturers. In total, the app supports 30 different RAW image and video formats, including the expected PearlaRAW and Apple ProRAW.

Pricing and Availability

Pearla Revela is available to preorder now at a special price of $189. This is a lifetime license.

Once the app officially ships next month, the price will increase to $349 for lifetime access. A subscription will also be available for $89.99 annually.

Image creditsPearla Mostra. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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